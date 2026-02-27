Commenting on President Trump’s disastrous recent executive order protecting Bayer’s highly carcinogenic glyphosate poisons that are profoundly contaminating most of America’s crops, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. stated the following:

Pesticides are poison. They're designed to kill all life. It’s not a good thing to have in your food.



I've spent 40 years fighting pesticides. We won three cases in a row and then got an $11 billion settlement with Monsanto.

All chemical pesticides, just like all GMO crops, just like all processed foods, just like all vaccines, should be banned forever.

And here are the major players behind these exceedingly toxic and highly addictive foods that Americans have been deliberately sickened with:

And exactly how was a deadly chemical allowed to pollute the majority of America’s food supply? Why, with the familiar “$afe and Effective” fraud, that’s how:

This is crazy…



In 2000, there was a study done famously called the “Williams Study” — which 99.9% of all studies Cite regarding the “Safety” of Glyphosate



Just last month, that study was retracted because it was found that Monsanto executives wrote it… wow



Clip

https://rumble.com/v76bqtu-monsanto-wrote-the-most-cited-study-proving-glyphosate-is-safe.html

Full Interview Unbelievable…



Iowa Candidate Zach Lahn says Big Agricultural Giants, including Chinese-Owned Syngenta, are causing the Skyrocketing Cancer Rates and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in the United States



• Syngenta is a wholly owned state enterprise of the Chinese Government — it is a 100% privately held company owned by Sinochem Holdings (also known as Sinochem Group), a massive Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE).



• They control roughly 85% of all farm seeds and chemicals in Iowa (down from hundreds of companies decades ago), with Syngenta’s products used on roughly 5 million acres statewide.



• Paraquat (originally formulated by Syngenta) is one of the most toxic pesticides on planet earth, and it is still approved by the EPA and used on ~300,000 acres in Iowa



• Exposure to Paraquat doubles the risk of Parkinson and is so potent it is used in laboratories to deliberately induce Parkinson’s in animals.



- Iowa now has “the fastest rate of new cancer of anywhere in the history of human civilization,” with the top 10 highest-cancer counties all being rural ag-heavy areas



Clip

https://rumble.com/v76bpss-big-ag-syngenta-is-100-owned-by-china.html

Tucker X Source

So, not only are deadly vaccines, that, say, were intentionally “contaminated” with gene altering and extremely carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences, but so too is the food supply laced with highly carcinogenic poisons like glyphosate.

Just like BigPharma always knew full well that they were murdering their customers, so too does BigAgra.

And here is the bombshell revelation that further exposes the totally corrupt and compromised BigPharma-owned AG Pam Bondi:

Rep Thomas Massie says the decision to focus on manufacturing more pesticides in America is linked to Attorney General Pam Bondi “…I rise today to let the American people know that this government is under siege. All three branches of this government is under siege by lobbyists and lawyers from a German company named Bayer.”

“The President's Attorney General worked for one of the biggest lobbying firms that's received hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars from Bayer — The Attorney General has opined favorably for this German company in front of the Supreme Court about getting rid of any liability that they should have for any damages — Maybe that's why we've seen an executive order that says that the production of this chemical from this German company is a, is a national defense priority.” Source

Let us hope against hope that between U.S. Representative Thomas Massie and RFK Jr. that somehow President Trump reconsiders, and reverses his executive order on this monstrosity of a chemical.

Of course, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” have still not been pulled from the market either, so MAGA continues to subvert MAHA until further notice.

Do NOT comply.

⚠️ THE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE continues, so please use code IVM25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚠️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, March 1st (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline