2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viking's avatar
Viking
7h

The spraying of our food and crops must be stopped on this planet as a priority one decision!

Reply
Share
Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
7h

Only one person promised RFK Jr the HHS and he delivered it. Every person RFK Jr has wanted in his cabinet, he has gotten, Trump has never interfered. Anybody who votes Democrat is literally voting for RFK Jr to get impeached on some trumped up charges.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture