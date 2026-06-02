2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
2h

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/moderna-is-building-a-modified-mrna

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
2h

Doesn't the CDC hold a patent for " Ebola". Like the Dr ( around 1979 ) that messed with HIV?

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