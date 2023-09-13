This Substack has previously written about the potential threat of a deliberately released Marburg followup “pandemic:”

If the democidal governments do go through with their gain of function Ebola/Marburg bioweapon in order to cull even more of the global population while concurrently pushing their never-ending Modified mRNA eugenics poisons, then readers of this Substack will know precisely how to stay safe, and not in the least be terrified of the latest “emergency.”

Here is the Ebola/Marburg treatment protocol from the US Army Field Manual for Special Forces:

These additional medicines have been listed as potential Rx options for VHF illnesses, in emergencies if other medicines are not available. Since there have not been many outbreaks of either Ebola or Marburg, we don’t have clinical studies to provide more data, but we list these options that have been used by the US Military: • Albendazole (FDA-approved “de-wormer”): 400 mg once when using for parasites; available in the USA by prescription, dosing not established for Marburg virus • Mebendazole (FDA-approved “de-wormer”): 100 mg BID for 3 days when using for parasites; available in the USA by prescription; dosing not established for Marburg virus • Fenbendzole (same class of medicines as above, but it is an approved Veterinary product, not approved for human use. Veterinary products available on-line. • Ribavirin is both an oral and IV agent that has some in vitro and in vivo activity against two of the four VHF families, but not the Filoviridae (Ebola and Marburg) or Flaviviridae families. Small trials have shown that ribavirin may reduce mortality after infection with Lassa fever and select New World arenaviruses. Oral ribavirin has been licensed for treatment of chronic hepatitis C and because of ease of oral use and availability, it was recommended by the Johns Hopkins Working Group on Civilian Biodefense in 2002 as an off-label treatment option in a mass casualty event from outbreak of HVF when IV resources would be limited due to large numbers of patients needing help at the same time. • In the absence of access to the above options, practitioners in other countries have reported some clinical effectiveness using Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin for viral hemorrhagic fevers, with dosing similar to therapy for COVID. If there are no other options, health professionals may elect to use these existing medicines off label, rather than do nothing. But again, with limited outbreaks, and small numbers of cases, we don’t have clinical studies to provide more data.

From the above we may extrapolate that a combination therapy of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin would be an ever more potent treatment protocol for Ebola/Marburg, as well as PSYOP-19 (aka COVID-19).

Also, we know that this very same combination therapy may be extremely effective for (turbo) cancers.

Anthelmintic drugs such as Albendazole, and its nearly identical counterpart, Fenbendazole, are well known for their anti-parasitic properties. However, their powerful antiviral and anticancer properties have received virtually no publicity, despite the fact that Albendazole is the recommended treatment for the Marburg and the Ebola viruses.

Furthermore, the mechanism by which these two substances disable the Ebola/Marburg viruses, is not limited to just these two viruses; it shows efficacy against multiple viruses.

Many research papers describing in vitro and in vivo animal studies, as well as several studies involving humans, show the drug’s efficacy against cancer.

Nonetheless, true phase 1, 2 and 3 trials have not been seriously pursued as Fenbendazole is an off-patent pharmaceutical, and BigPharma have deliberately shunned all repurposed drugs in their move towards all roads leading to mass injectable gene therapy, or slow kill bioweapon injection; in fact, since the bivalent “vaccine” rollout has proven to be an unmitigated disaster with a mere 17% uptake, the last cash cow remaining for BigPharma is cancer, with the irony of all ironies and “coincidences” of all “coincidences” being that the mRNA “vaccines” are now driving the greatest global surge in cancers (and cancer treatment expenditures) ever seen.

Virtually all references regarding treating Ebola and Marburg with fenbendazole/albendazole have been deleted from the web, but, with a little ingenuity, this Substack was able to recover several important articles.

The research paper entitled, Dewormer drug fenbendazole has antiviral effects on BoHV-1 productive infection in cell cultures, describes Fenbendazole as a therapeutic for Bovine Herpes Virus (BoHV-1):

In summary, the widely used dewormer, fenbendazole, can inhibit BoHV-1 replication by differentially affecting viral IE transcription and viron-associated protein synthesis. This is a novel finding on the pharmacological effects of fenbendazole.

Scientific observations suggest a link between two antiparasitic drugs, Albendazole and Fenbendazole, and their potential in treating viral infections. The mechanism of action of these substances centers around the intricate interplay between specific viral proteins and cellular structures.

The Vital Role of Tubulin and Microtubules in Viral Infections

At its core, every living cell has a skeletal system called the cytoskeleton, composed of microtubules. Microtubules are built from proteins called tubulins. Inside a cell, these microtubules act like highways, guiding the transport of cellular components and ensuring proper cell division; however, viruses, like hitchhikers, exploit these highways to their advantage.

Two viral proteins, VP40 and VP22, associated with the Ebola virus and Bovine Herpesvirus (BoHV-1) respectively, have emerged as key players in this mechanism.

VP40 & Tubulin: A Complex Combo

The Ebola virus uses its matrix protein, VP40, to intricately associate with cellular microtubules. Research has shown that when VP40 is introduced into mammalian cells, a significant fraction of it aligns closely with these microtubule structures.

On a deeper examination, it has been discovered that VP40 actively interacts with the protein tubulin, binding to it directly. This interaction is not just incidental; VP40 has been seen to stabilize microtubules against certain disruptive agents, hinting at its active role in manipulating the cell's internal transport system for its benefit.

VP22 & Tubulin : Another Piece of the Puzzle

Similar to VP40, the Bovine Herpesvirus utilizes its protein, VP22, to manipulate the cellular microtubule system. This mechanism is not entirely understood yet, but the evidence points towards its interaction with the protein tubulin is undeniable.

By comprehending how VP22 uses the tubulin machinery, the broader patterns of viral exploitation can be elucidated.

Albendazole & Fenbendazole : The Potential Game Changers

Enter Albendazole and Fenbendazole. These substances primarily target the tubulin structures, destabilizing and disrupting the microtubule formation in such a way, that they inhibit the VP40 and VP22 proteins from binding, thereby halting the viral life cycle.

Future Implications

These revelations present a compelling prospect in antiviral treatments. By understanding the dynamics between tubulin, VP40, and VP22, and harnessing the disruptive potential of Albendazole and Fenbendazole, represents a significant therapeutic breakthrough against formidable pathogens.

And the thesis that cancers themselves may be induced by pathogens, parasites and “vaccines” that in turn induce pathogenic, cytotoxic and parasitic-like environments along with the highly destructive SP 2 (“vaccine” version spike proteins vs SP 1 virus) is now gaining ground.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX

References