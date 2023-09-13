2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Michelle
Sep 13, 2023

Thank you for this reminder. The Marburg virus may very well be what they release next, as it was created in a University bio lab, level 2…by accident of course. I sent numerous messages to the President of the University, as well as the Chancellor, and guess what? After only a few years in their positions they surprisingly resigned, within months of each other. Coincidence, I think not. Their mission was accomplished. EVIL is all around us, but we cannot live in fear. We can be the light, have open and honest communication, and help one another to survive!

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Steve C's avatar
Steve C
Sep 13, 2023

Hey 2SG. You are kicking @SS and taking names. Also, as you’ve stated many times, it wouldn’t hurt to throw in a little Zinc and Quercitin to the mix.

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