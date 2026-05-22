An important update to the following article…

…whereby the hantavirus is not inducing sufficient amounts of mass fear psychosis in the genetically modified tax slaves despite the MSM Mockingbird’s best efforts…

…such that the NWO globopedo’s bioterrorist networks at the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) and World “Health” Organization (WHO) are now making an aggressive pivot to Ebola as their latest PSYOP-19 scamdemic followup for their hoped for summer 2026 lockdowns and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

The genocidal communist maniac puppet Director-General of the WHO (who in turn was installed by high-ranking eugenicist errand boy Bill Gates) has been recently ordered to foment maximum panic; to wit:

Except that this is all just another eugenics power grab, with the usual technocratic transhumanist suspects peddling their never-ending social engineering plandemic narratives:

Shame on the WHO:

More than ten years later, Ebola is once again a topic that is stirring up considerable attention. The WHO is, of course, once again positioning itself as supposedly leading the fight against the virus.

This is therefore the perfect moment to revisit a purely scientific report that I wrote more than ten years ago, which clearly demonstrates how the incompetent WHO, supported by the equally incompetent Lancet, committed a blunder of historic proportions by vaccinating people during the incubation period according to the so-called ring-vaccination principle.

The catastrophic consequences of this were barely brought to light at the time ─ even though my report reached all relevant global health and regulatory authorities. Instead, the WHO even boasted that the vaccine was 100% effective!

It was a scandal unlike anything I had ever witnessed in my career ─ until it was repeated about seven years later in the context of COVID-19 vaccination, only on a far larger scale!

Despite my repeated requests as Gavi’s Ebola program manager, the WHO pertinently refused ─ under the pretext that those data were confidential ─ to disclose the total number of Ebola-caused deaths, from day one of vaccination onward, in the vaccinated group versus the control group in that pivotal clinical trial.

Anyone who reads this purely scientific account can only conclude that this organization should be dismantled as quickly as possible. Source

And what about those depopulation injections that do nothing for the purported diseases they claim to protect against, all while inducing endogenous cytotoxic spike protein production suppressing the guardian of the genome p53 protein and concurrently integrating into the recipients’ genomes the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences?

Except that said “vaccine” was already conveniently and coincidentally already in development:

Just 4 months before the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, Bill Gates’ vaccine enterprise CEPI gave Moderna and Oxford $26.7 MILLION to develop Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA shots....



Yes... the EXACT same Ebola strain.



This is what happens when pandemic profiteers aren't held accountable. Source

In other words, the identical playbook as PSYOP-19 whereby “vaccines” were developed and patents registered well before the deliberate release of the gain-of-function (GOF) virus — tt would be safe to assume that aforementioned Ebola “vaccine” was in development many years ago.

And now those most dependable partners-in-crime of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex have deployed their quisling hacks to amplify the Ebola news cycle:

As per the cited NY Post article:

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield warned that the Ebola outbreak could potentially become “a very significant pandemic.” The virologist, who spearheaded the agency during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Wednesday that he suspects that outbreak will be “very disruptive,” adding it’s “moving very rapidly.” The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are battling the spread of the rare Ebola strain, Bundibugyo, with 575 suspected cases and 148 suspected deaths already reported, according to the CDC. But Redfield, 74, suspects the outbreak is “gonna become a very significant pandemic, probably going to leak into Tanzania, leak into Southern Sudan, maybe leak into Rwanda.”

This is all about the latest WHO (and WEF) scamdemic agreements in order to subjugate nations at will, and expedite their Great Reset dystopia while peacefully culling as many naive humans as possible still partaking in their mass ritual bio-suicides via syringe.

Are you scared yet?

Because armed with the right information you should never ever fear any GOF viral releases whatsoever:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (2SG AND IVERMECTIN) + ZINC COULD WORK FOR EBOLA



All ssRNA viruses (Ebola, SARS, Hantavirus, Influenza) rely on RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) to replicate.



Hydroxychloroquine helps shuttle zinc into cells → zinc inhibits RdRp → viral replication impaired. Source

So, for any viruses from PSYOP-19 to Hantavirus to Ebola to the seasonal flu to the common cold, as well as for turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, and so on and so forth, the following may very well be the best means of protecting oneself against these ongoing Crimes Against Humanity:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

Stay tuned for exciting new product launches from RESOLVX HEALTH, which will be coming very soon!

In the meantime, please take advantage of 🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE MEMORIAL DAY SALE 🇺🇸 by using code CREAM25 for 25% of on ALL of the amazing lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the newly released Ivermectin Cream, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE MEMORIAL DAY SALE 🇺🇸 ends Sunday, May 24th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CREAM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX