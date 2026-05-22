2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
30m

How stupid are we?

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
32m

These deranged psychopaths are hell bent on reducing the global population anyway they can and make tons of money in the process. How stupid are our politicians?

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