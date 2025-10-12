There has once again been a surge of Lyme Disease inquires sent to this Substack; for example, this email from yesterday:

Unsurprisingly, the “treatment” being offered is grossly overpriced at $20,000, and more than likely if in any way effective, then it will be similar to the protocol that will be featured at the end of this article. Unlike the price quoted by the doctor, this treatment approach costs less than a minuscule fraction, and will result in total remission.

This first account is courtesy of a molecular biologist’s journey in treating their Lyme Disease:

Introduction

Lyme disease, primarily caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, has been the subject of much research and debate. Commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected black-legged tick, Lyme Disease can present a complex array of symptoms.

While most focus on the bacterial aspect of the disease, there are also protozoan co-infections, such as Babesiosis caused by Babesia parasites, to consider. Here’s how a personal experience led to some thought-provoking insights into treating Lyme Disease and associated co-infections.

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare provider. The following narrative reflects personal experience and should not be considered as medical advice. Always consult qualified healthcare professionals for diagnosis and treatment.

The Challenge of Diagnosis and Treatment

After experiencing severe arthritic pain that we initially attributed to ‘long Covid,’ my wife observed a classic ‘bullseye’ rash indicative of a tick bite. With some medical school training, she immediately suspected Lyme Disease. As a molecular biologist, I was aware that Lyme Disease can be accompanied by protozoan co-infections like Babesiosis.

However, the majority of research focuses on the bacterial aspect, with Doxycycline often being the mainstay treatment [1].

Anecdotal Evidence and Off-Label Treatments

During our quest to manage the debilitating symptoms, we came across an anecdotal case that reported benefits from combining Doxycycline and Ivermectin [2]. While Ivermectin is primarily indicated for parasitic infections [3], we questioned whether it could have a role in treating protozoan co-infections like Babesiosis. We consulted specialists who, although hesitant, acknowledged the potential of this combo.

An Unexpected Turnaround

After a week on this unconventional regimen, my wife’s symptoms were entirely alleviated. While this is a single case and should not be generalized, it adds to a growing list of anecdotal evidence supporting a multifaceted approach to treating Lyme Disease.

The State of Lyme Disease Treatment Today

Currently, Ivermectin as part of a combination treatment for Lyme Disease is becoming more widely accepted, although this still remains an area of active research and debate [4].

Conclusion and Caution

Our experience highlights the need for more research into comprehensive treatment options for Lyme Disease, particularly for those with co-infections. While anecdotal evidence can provide valuable insights, clinical trials are necessary to establish efficacy and safety.

Always consult qualified healthcare providers for the most current and personalized medical advice. Self-prescribing medications, even if they seem to have worked in the past, can carry risks.

References

Wormser, G. P., Nadelman, R. B., Dattwyler, R. J., et al. (2006). “The clinical assessment, treatment, and prevention of Lyme disease, human granulocytic anaplasmosis, and babesiosis: clinical practice guidelines by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.” Clinical infectious diseases, 43(9), 1089-1134. Link LymeVlog (2011). “Lyme Disease: Getting better with Ivermectin.” Link Omura, S., & Crump, A. (2004). “Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations.” The Journal of antibiotics, 70(5), 495-505. Link Sapi, E. (N.D.) “Ivermectin and its potential role in treating Lyme Disease.” Link

The second article was a blog entry written by a patient-turned-Lyme Disease researcher, who asks many interesting questions about the suppression of information regarding Lyme Disease, including why it is not recognized as a parasitic condition, and not just a bacterial infection.

Please read this blog carefully; it reveals a lot about bioterrorism inflicted on our citizens through direct attack followed by disinformation:

Sleeping without pain, waking up with no symptoms but the “natural” cramps…

Ivermectin and now Alinia together made a huge difference for me. No pain, enjoying the bed, relaxing, sleeping well, no fear of death, not the incessant exploiting inside my body, no light nor sound sensitivity, no muscle pain, no arthritis pain, no bells palsy, no heart pain!!!!! I’m still some swollen and I’m still fighting some co-infections but I am recovering, for first time in 5 years I feel a huge change! I’m not having antibiotics now, since I took the CIPROFLOXACIN I have no need of more, just antiparasitics!!I recently had Bactrim again, it is magic too!

How come some Drs and certain organizations state Bactrim or Flagyl are not good when they’re maybe the only ones that really help with Lyme Disease infections? Maybe those companies are not in the top ten money makers? lol! And how come the US does not have the human version of Ivermectin sold in South America and given for free in Africa after having such zoonotic disease growing every day all over the country?

Why few talk about Lyme Disease being a parasitic infection? The only word mentioned is bacteria, but it is not just that Lymies only get intestinal parasites but parasites in the blood, parasites inside the sinuses, parasites in our glands, parasites living inside our muscles and bones and of course parasites invading our brains and hearts. Yes PARASITES not “just” bacteria; that’s why the bugs are “resistant to antibiotics” because they’re bigger than bacteria: they are parasites! Like trying to kill snakes with flying bugs spray!

Treat the parasites and the symptoms will fade; if you don’t believe me just try and see!

A zoonotic infection is parasitic, lol, I didn’t invent that, it is known everywhere in the world, scientists, medical personnel, everyone knows but the ones that treat Lyme Disease nor the ones that postulate the guidelines to treat it, don’t ask me why? The illness is growing everyday but the truth is still hidden!

Plus more than 75 % of the cases of Lyme Disease are infections of Bacteria (Borrelia Burgdorferi) and parasites (Babesia), plus other called “co-infections of bacteria and parasites like Bartonella, Erlichia, Mycoplasma and some types of viruses. So most of the Lymies have Babesia too, that is worse than having malaria.

When the blood is seen in a microscope the malaria parasites are seen invading the red blood cells, one parasite per one RBC, while the Babesia is recognized for having up to three parasites invading the red blood cells, three times the damage, three times the anemia! The other difference is that malaria parasites feed from the liver and brain, so they kill their host really fast; Babesia parasites are travelers who love to eat brain cells, heart cells, gland cells and the more they reproduce the more they migrate to other organs, nerves, muscles and bones, so the host lives longer but suffering more until dying in pain. If that is not a parasitic infection please correct me and tell me what that is???? I know a person who’s child has the parasites in the sinus, brain, glands and body, but she is worried for the child having mold in the blood, can someone measure what is more damaging for a human being? why the denial of the damage parasites do to humans?

If you are interested in the Ivermectine the human version in the US is called STROMECTOL, needs a prescription and the treatment should be careful because the die off is truly hard. Each parasite throws a toxin when they die, plus their dead bodies are another toxin and of course, the medicine to kill the parasite is a poison, so what ever dose you take, multiply it by three, that is the load your body will have to deal with. So you better start low, but repeat it regularly to kill the eggs, to stop their reproduction, to clean your body form their continuous devouring you.

There is a human version of Ivermectin sold in South America and other countries that come sin small bottles of 6 ml, like tear drops bottles. The dose is one drop per one kilogram. Well that for healthier people, because when the person is very infected is always advisable to start with lower doses.

The veterinary version is called Ivomec, Ivermax, Zimectrin and Iverchoice to mention some; these come in pastes and in liquid in huge gallons or bottles. The veterinary version is made to deworm and treat cows, horses and pigs. The concentration of it is the double of the human version or even more, so if someone decides to treat with these the amount of medicine given has to be half of the medicine you would take in a human version.

For the human dosage the liquid Ivermectina is taken one drop at 0.6% concentration per one KILOGRAM of weight ONCE A WEEK. If you are a Lymie, infected for long time you better don’t start with a “normal” dose, my Doc said the best should be to start with half of it and be prepared to herx; but also be prepared to have great days, good ones, glorious ones! If you don’t repeat the anti-parasitic treatments the parasites will take over again and again!!! I mean repeat once a week or once every two weeks but never before because the medicine stays in the body during four days, so if you repeat it before that time you could be duplicating the dose and making it poisonous. One year is probably the minimum time you might need to do the treatment. I take it once a week, and will keep on doing it!

I had a friend taking 5 drops of Ivermectin a week, didn’t help her at all, lol, too low. I heard this person stating Ivermectin didn’t do much good, but the person just took one dose, felt recovery and never took it again, which means the eggs hatched and reproduced again. I saw this guy who one night took one bottle of the human liquid version (not sold in the US), then the next morning he took another full bottle of the human version (6 ml); he herxed like crazy but then he was fine, lol, he says that is the correct dose… I would not try that too much I guess. I read about this girl two years old who drank more than half a bottle of Ivermectine for cows, a huge one ltr bottle, they took her to the hospital, induced vomiting and the girl was fine… so I know it is toxic but not that is going to kill us not even taking the complete little human version bottle. It is safe for humans, but the herx is bad the more bugs it kills. I found a very recognized Doctor is treating with 12 mgs a day of human Ivermectin every day for two weeks, I found this a strong dose but that is just my personal opinion not a medical advise. My Doc from my home country told me that the medicine is not cleared up in our bodies in four days so dosages must not be repeated before to not multiply the treatment. I mean if you took 12 mgs today – which is very high in my opinion, and tomorrow you take another 12 mgs you would be having 24 mgs of medicine in your body because the body cannot clear it so fast, so if you do this everyday non stop for two weeks well, I think it could be poisonous unless you are sure your body can take such huge doses. My Doc advised me to take half the dose once a week and raise it up little by little, better a long treatment but slow. Also because each parasite that dies releases a toxin which makes us very sick, so the parasite killing has to be slow and regular!

Denying the parasitic infection in Lyme Disease is condemning the people to never recover and suffer, or maybe that is what they want to make more money and sell more medicines? Hope not, honestly pray it is not just business!

NOTE: I didn’t know that the parasites in blood like with the malaria and Babesia they travel not only to the organs but go hide to the tips of the fingers and ears. So last week when I went to the lab of the hospital they didn’t see the parasites in my blood and I was surprised because I have seen them in my microscope at home. The difference was they took my blood from the big vein of the hand while I took the sample from the tip of my finger!!

🙂

No one pays me a penny for posting my information, for researching, for trying, for sharing. I don’t lead anyone nor any interest, I don’t follow anyone nor any company. I suffered the most horrible nightmare and I beg God to help me and I promised Him I will share all I learned on my way back to recovery, and I have done it and will keep on doing it.

If you use my information, please give me the credit, don’t post it in your private blog like if you researched it, or you found it or you had the idea of it; just be fair as I always post the links and info too.

I am on my way to recovery but not thanks to the ten Doctors that dismissed me, nor I can thank the one LLMD who nicely treated me because he also denies the parasitic part of the infection; if I were in any of their hands I would be quadriplegic and with dementia or dead after horrible suffering. I’m alive, surviving, almost doing good thanks to God who guided me, to my family Doctor in my home country in South America who I called and who trusted me after not seeing me in more than ten years, but his great heart and lots of knowledge were generous enough for trying to help me, and to my family my cousins and friends who brought me medicines and my closed family who had taken so much care of me.

Sorry, these Doctors had the opportunity to make a difference but their egos were as big as their ignorance.

THIS IS JUST MY OPINION NOT A DOCTORS ADVISE.

Thanks for sharing!

NOTE: LYME THE ROLLERCOASTER BLOG DOES NOT OFFER, DOESN’T GIVE, NOR INTENDS TO GIVE ANY MEDICAL ADVISE NOR MEDICAL RECOMMENDATIONS. THESE ARE JUST MY THOUGHTS, IDEAS, RESEARCH AND EXPERIENCE SHARED.

Just like how Ivermectin prevents and cures the latest bioweapon PSYOP-19 virus and”vaccine” adverse events, it also prevents and cure Lyme Disease.

Also, an interesting though by no means rigorous research study entitled, Attempt to control ticks (Acari: Ixodidae) on deer on an isolated island using ivermectin-treated corn concluded:

Nevertheless, > 90% control of female tick infestation, subsequent oviposition, and larval eclosion was obtained in those 8 of 16 sampled deer with serum ivermectin levels of > or = 15 ng/ml. In addition, the ratio of females to males, the numbers of females engorging > 10 mg body weight, and the numbers of those eventually hatching, were all significantly less among ticks from island deer in comparison with ticks from untreated deer.

There are many more anecdotal experiences with Ivermectin and Doxycycline resulting in the total curing of Lyme Disease.

Lest we forget, there are credible theories that expose Lyme Disease as a bioweapon that was deployed by the DoD and Military Industrial Complex out of a biolab in Plum Island, NY which was the alleged source of the disease, with the first “outbreak” discovered in Lyme, CT.

Of course, CIA Mockingbird MSM were ordered to dispel such “conspiracy theories,” just like they did with the PSYOP-19 Lab Leak Theory; to wit:

Yes, WAPO is absolutely correct in that Lyme Disease did not “escape” a military biolab just like the C19 virus did not escape the NIH-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology: both were deliberately released.

And the latest insect bioweapon to help usher in the Great Reset and 2030 Agenda is the Lone Star Tick, which, upon infecting the subject, renders them unable to consume red meat. Or the perfect PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE bio-bug yet.

It would be little surprise if Ivermectin and Doxycycline could also cure this Lone Star Tick Disease, and recently this Substack’s subscriber confirmed that it does in fact work:

Our third article comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, who once again corroborates this Substack’s previous research, this time regarding Lyme Disease and its treatment using inexpensive repurposed drugs with my X post to him alerting to him to this:

by Dr. William Makis MD

I received a fascinating testimonial in my inbox today:

2021 Wong et al - A Review of Post-treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Chronic Lyme Disease for the Practicing Immunologist

Lyme disease is an infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi , which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Ixodes tick.

majority of patients recover without complications with antibiotic therapy.

However, for a minority of patients , accompanying non-specific symptoms can persist for months following completion of therapy.

The constellation of symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and musculoskeletal pain that persist beyond 6 months and are associated with disability have been termed post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS) , a subset of a broader term “Chronic Lyme disease.”

Chronic Lyme disease is a broad, vaguely defined term that is used to describe patients with non-specific symptoms that are attributed to a presumed persistent Borrelia burgdorferi infection in patients who may or may not have evidence of either previous or current Lyme disease.

Ivermectin to Control Ticks:

2000 - Attempt to Control Ticks (Acari: Ixodidae) on Deer on an Isolated Island Using Ivermectin-Treated Corn

1996 - Systemic Treatment of White-tailed Deer with Ivermectin-Medicated Bait To Control Free-Living Populations of Lone Star Ticks (Acari: Ixodidae)

1989 - Control of Lone Star Ticks (Acari: Ixodidae) on Spanish Goats and White-tailed Deer with Orally Administered Ivermectin

2023 Propaganda article praises Ivermectin use in “Deer” for “tick control”

This is a heavy piece of propaganda, the intent of which was to ridicule people who use Ivermectin.

My Take…

I couldn’t find any research about Chronic Lyme Disease and Ivermectin.

Nevertheless, many people are using either Ivermectin or Fenbendazole to treat Chronic Lyme Disease, and they talk about it on Twitter.

A 2018 study found persistent infection despite antibiotic therapy in patients with ongoing symptoms of Lyme.

In 2013 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Lyme disease is much more common than previously thought, with over 300,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States.

That makes Lyme disease six times more common than HIV/AIDS, 20 times more common than hepatitis C virus infection and 30 times more common than tuberculosis in the United States.

“Our findings address a major controversy over persistent symptoms in Lyme disease,” said Marianne Middelveen, lead author of the published study. “The results suggest that infection with the Lyme spirochete may persist in some patients despite supposedly adequate antibiotic therapy.”

Effect of Ivermectin

So is the anecdotal case I received an anti-bacterial effect, anti-inflammatory effect or something else?

There is something called “Lyme arthritis”

From 2021 Lochhead et al - Lyme arthritis: linking infection, inflammation and autoimmunity:

“The central feature of post-infectious Lyme arthritis is an excessive, dysregulated pro-inflammatory immune response during the infection phase that persists into the post-infectious period. This response is characterized by high amounts of IFNγ and inadequate amounts of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. The consequences of this dysregulated pro-inflammatory response in the synovium include impaired tissue repair, vascular damage, autoimmune and cytotoxic processes, and fibroblast proliferation and fibrosis. These synovial characteristics are similar to those in other chronic inflammatory arthritides, including rheumatoid arthritis”

Ivermectin and Rheumatoid Arthritis

2023 Khan et al - Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund’s adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic systemic inflammatory disease with genetic manifestations. According to recent...

Thirty-two male Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups: control, diseased, dexamethasone, and ivermectin groups

After 7 days of rheumatoid arthritis induction, animals were treated with dexamethasone 5 mg/kg and ivermectin 6 mg/kg

Treatment with ivermectin showed a significant reduction in inflammatory cells levels, body weight, and visual arthritic score, indicating an improvement in the degree of inflammation as compared with the diseased group.

Ivermectin treatment also showed a significant reduction in the severity of inflammation and destruction of joints and showed comparable effects to dexamethasone , a corticosteroid used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

Conclusion: “Ivermectin has significant antiarthritic properties and can be a novel treatment agent for the management of rheumatoid arthritis patients”

Conclusion

Ivermectin, is comparable to a strong steroid like dexamethasone (6 times stronger than prednisone) in reducing severity of inflammation and destruction of joints in Rheumatoid Arthritis. That’s impressive.

That’s it’s helping those who suffered from 25 years of Lyme disease, joints and muscle pains is also impressive.

Lyme sufferers should definitely look into Ivermectin.

Maybe there’s more to Ivermectin, Lyme Disease and COVID-19.

To answer Dr. Makis, yes, there certainly is a lot more to Ivermectin and Lyme Disease, which may very well be yet another slow kill bioweapon a la the gain of function virus, and far deadlier Modified mRNA “vaccines;” a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Doxycycline has yielded from anecdotal case studies a near perfect cure rate (with the protocol needing to be cycled a second time for 30-60 days in more severe cases.)

And last but not least, the following trio of anecdotal success stories in treating Lyme Disease come courtesy of this Substack’s very own subscribers:

The first comment was via email, and it is truly astounding:

And this is without even the use of Doxycycline, which should most definitely be used in conjunction with Ivermectin for the most synergistic Lyme Disease course of treatment.

The next comment is no less impressive:

We may deduce that Ivermectin may very well be an effective Lyme Disease prophylaxis, as well as treatment.

The final comment further established that Ivermectin could be the ultimate Lyme Disease cure:

It would be far easier and more effective to use a pill like PetMectin instead of the horse paste, and this product is 100% pharmaceutical grade pure whereas the pastes are, for obvious reasons, less stringent in their quality controls.

Many believe that Lyme Disease is yet another DoD bioweapon…

…and that it closely resembles AIDS; we now know that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” induce VAIDS, whose more common symptoms both closely resemble Lyme Disease and AIDS, with the recent and unprecedented VAIDS-induced turbo cancer phenomenon.

It is then no mere coincidence that all of these adverse reactions respond so extraordinarily well to inexpensive repurposed miracle drugs contained in the following (turbo cancer) treatment approach that also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin disorders, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

This is true MAHA.

