As this Substack has been exposing for several years now, both the Lyme Disease bioweapon…

…and the recent incontrovertible proof that the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” had deliberate highly carcinogenic payloads like SV40 promotor sequences added into the already deadly gene altering injections…

…as well as the history of the Polio bioweapon “vaccines” which were used to assassinate an incarcerated Jack Ruby with the very same SV40 promotor sequences that children and babies, in lesser concentrations so as to make it less obvious, are still being injected with today…

"They're giving COVID vaccines to 6-month-old children now...[but] we know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women...[plus] Kevin McKernan [et al. found that] there's SV40 in it. There was [also] a staphylococcal endotoxin gene...[and] two snake genes in there." Suzanne Humphries (@DrSuzanneH7), a physician and the co-author of Dissolving Illusions, describes for Joe Rogan (@joerogan ) how the CDC still has three COVID injections on its "vaccination" schedule for six-month-old infants. Humphries notes "how bad [this] is" by highlighting the fact that the injections "ruin stem cells in pregnant women." The physician also highlights the fact that scientist and former R&D lead of the Human Genome Project at MIT Kevin McKernan found SV40 in the injections (which is linked to the development of cancer). Furthermore, Humphries says that there's also a staphylococcal endotoxin gene and "two snake genes" present in the genetical material in the COVID injections. Regarding why hospitals are willing to administer such dangerous injections to infants, Humphries says that "[it's] all a money game. That's really the bottom line of it." ---------------Partial transcription of clip---------------- "If you look at what happened with COVID—let's just look at that. Like, how did how did they pass this off? Look at the media today. Do you know that they're giving COVID vaccines to six-month-old children now? We know how bad it is. We know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women. "The industry is upset because the placentas no longer have stem cells. They used to use those stem cells in research and cosmetics, etc.[, but] they're not getting them anymore because of what the COVID shots did to the placentas and those infants. That's not being talked about in the media. "Nothing bad about the shots being talked about when we have Kevin McKernan and all these people looking at it going, there's SV40 in it. There was a staphylococcal endotoxin gene. There were two snake genes in there... [But] nope, we gotta put it on the baby vaccine schedule. Because any doubts whether or not well funded about the vaccination must not be allowed to exist. "They get three [COVID injections] by...I believe it starts at 6 months, and they get three of them kind of boom, boom, boom. "There's a group of people called ACIP, the doctors usually with vaccine interests in their bank accounts that make the recommendations for the vaccines and they have recommended that that [six-month-olds get the COVID injections]. So if your doctor is following the ACIP program, you have to be offered that vaccine. "Another part of the story is that doctors likely to lose $250,000 a year if they don't do that because there's incentive given to hospitals and doctors, which is what naively I was on the other end [when Humphries was a practicing physician]. "I woke up in 2008 and said, 'Wait a minute. Why are we doing this stuff to my sick inflamed patients? You're giving more inflammation.' It's because the hospital would lose something like $40,000 if they didn't give a vaccine within the first 24 hours of admission... it was all a money game. That's really the bottom line of it." Source

Actually, it is not merely a money game, because the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their eugenicist NWO globopedo partners-in-crime are able conjure infinite money out of thin air with their central bankster coconspirators at a whim; no, this is not just about money, it’s about a slow kill global depopulation ever since the Fabian Society was formed, as per their publicly stated agendas for well over a hundred years.

So much for that MAHA movement, because Bobby Kennedy should have already put the kibosh on all things Modified mRNA, especially as it pertains to babies and children!

Which brings us to the recently released JFK files…

…that “declass” was a giant middle finger to the Trump administration and We the People by the very same Intelligence-Industrial Complex that cooked up Lyme Disease in the same lab as their PSYOP-19 population reduction bioweapon; to wit:

by Lance D Johnson

In a bombshell revelation, newly declassified JFK files have exposed the Pentagon’s decades-long bioweapons program, including the creation of tick-borne viruses like Lyme disease and the development of COVID-19 in the same military lab. The documents confirm what researchers like Kris Newby, author of Bitten, have long suspected: the U.S. government has been weaponizing diseases to destabilize nations and control populations. This chilling discovery raises urgent questions about the true origins of modern pandemics and the unchecked power of shadowy government agencies.

• Key revelations: The Pentagon created Lyme disease in the 1960s as part of a bioweapons program aimed at sabotaging Cuba’s agriculture.

• Same lab, same playbook: The Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, where Lyme disease was engineered, also received DARPA funding to develop COVID-19.

• Masking bioweapons as natural outbreaks: The U.S. military has a history of disguising bioweapons as naturally occurring diseases, a tactic now linked to COVID-19.

• CIA involvement: The CIA has been implicated in funding and covering up these programs, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s work on coronaviruses.

The Pentagon’s bioweapons playbook

The newly released JFK files reveal a disturbing pattern of bioweapons development dating back to the Cold War. According to the documents, the Pentagon funded research at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana to create tick-borne viruses, including Lyme disease, as part of Operation Mongoose—a covert program to destabilize Cuba. The goal was to infect agricultural workers with debilitating illnesses, crippling Cuba’s economy and forcing regime change.

Mike Benz, a researcher who has extensively studied these programs, stated, “The military was funding the tick viruses in the same lab as COVID… It’s the same playbook.” This connection is further corroborated by Kris Newby’s book Bitten, which details how the U.S. military weaponized ticks to spread diseases that mimic natural outbreaks.

The parallels to COVID-19 are impossible to ignore. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which received $15 million from USAID, was working on coronaviruses with DARPA funding. The same military lab that created Lyme disease was also involved in developing SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Bioweapons as tools of regime change

The JFK files reveal that the Pentagon’s bioweapons program was designed to appear as natural disasters or local outbreaks. “We’ll create a bioweapon for regime change and we’ll loose it and we’ll claim that it was from natural origin,” Benz explained. This strategy was used in Cuba, where the military planned to deploy tick-borne viruses to destroy crops and starve the population, forcing them to overthrow their government.

The same tactics are now being used globally. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIA and military-funded organizations like the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab worked to censor any discussion of the virus’s man-made origins. “It was CIA proprietaries and U.S. military-funded censorship organizations who were the first people on the scene to censor COVID-19,” Benz noted.

The Rocky Mountain Laboratories connection

The Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana played a central role in both the Lyme disease and COVID-19 programs. Researchers at the lab collected ticks from the Rocky Mountains and infused them with “sublethal agents” to create diseases that would incapacitate but not kill their victims. This “humanitarian” approach to warfare was intended to avoid mass casualties while achieving strategic goals.

The same lab later received DARPA funding to develop coronaviruses capable of jumping from animals to humans. “The military was funding the creation of these tick-borne viruses out of the very lab that the DARPA grants to create the SARS-CoV-2 fur and cleavage sites would be used,” Benz said.

A history of deception

The JFK files also shed light on the CIA’s role in covering up these programs. The agency has a long history of using public health initiatives as cover for covert operations. For example, the CIA ran fake vaccine clinics in Pakistan and used HIV clinics in Latin America to conduct espionage.

During the COVID-19 scamdemic, the CIA and military-funded organizations worked to suppress any discussion of the virus’s origins. “It was Grafica who got $7 million in military PSYOP funding,” Benz revealed. “They were literally incubated in the Minerva Initiative, which, thank God, Trump has now shut down.”

The release of these documents is just the tip of the iceberg. The JFK files reference numerous annexes and cited documents that have yet to be declassified. “I want to know what’s in that paper,” Benz said, referring to a document that outlines methods for producing crop failures using biological agents.

As more information comes to light, the public must demand accountability from the agencies responsible for these programs. The Pentagon’s bioweapons playbook has caused untold suffering, from the spread of Lyme disease to the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the words of Benz, “It’s the same playbook, bro. It’s like 60 years, the same playbook. It’s unbelievable.”

It is no coincidence that both the Pentagon and the DOD own the majority of the C-19 “vaccine” patents, since they are the ones that gain of functioned the virus and, more importantly, the far deadlier “solution” in the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccine.”

Talk about a perfect Hegelian Bio-Warfare-Dialectic.

Thankfully, this Substack has previously written about the cure for Lyme Disease, which simply requires the addition of DoxyCycline for 30-60 days to the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and VAIDS treatment strategy:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

To remain as healthy and as hard to kill as possible is the best means of defeating this democidal globalist cabal hellbent on depopulating the majority of us while draining our life forces with “income” taxes and medical “treatments” that have stratospheric profit margins like chemotherapy that for the most part do not work.

Do NOT comply.

