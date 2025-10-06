2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alf Douglas's avatar
Alf Douglas
3h

I have suffered from asthma ever since getting my first (and only) Covid vax. Is there any downside (potential side effects) to taking 12 mg per day of Ivermectin? (I know it has a good safety profile, but I’ve never heard of it being taken daily for a prolonged period of time.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture