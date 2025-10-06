In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

In a recent article that cited important research on Ivermectin curing asthma…

…two subscribers shared their anecdotal success stories:

The second comment mentions not only that his asthma was cured, but that his skin and nails also improved, which is also a known side effect of Ivermectin:

The third success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it is especially impressive given the extreme level of metastasis:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old North Carolina man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones, Gleason 9, has amazing response after 6 months! I have wrapped up my Florida tour which means back to posting Ivermectin Cancer success stories! 😀 STORY: 60 year old North Carolina man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones, Gleason 9 In early November 2024 he started: Ivermectin 108mg/day Fenbendazole 1332mg/day His doctor put him on hormone therapy Results after 6 months: PSA 196 to 0.16 50% reduction in metastatic lymph nodes Source

The following treatment approach not only represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, but it also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin disorders, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This is true MAHA.

Do NOT comply.

