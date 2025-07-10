While the Medical-Industrial Complex pretends to not have a cure for Lyme Disease…

…another bioweapon was recently developed whose devastating symptoms perfectly align with the Great Reset depopulation agenda in which cattle allegedly produce too much methane that is then blamed as a major contributor of their “climate change” scam.

So, what better way to ensure that humanity can only eat synthetic tumorigenic meat and bug gruel rations than to engineer a new tick disease that quite literally prevents humans from consuming healthy red meat?

Enter the Lone Star Tick, also known as Amblyomma americanum, the newest species of tick that was intentionally released all across the woodlands of America.

Lone Star Ticks now account for over 90% of reported tick bites in the south, which “coincidentally” is eerily similar to how certain far deadlier batches of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were intentionally distributed in southern red states; to wit:

Except that the Lone Star Tick distribution is now ubiquitous in the United States, and their populations will only increase over time.

Because Lone Star Ticks are aggressive human biters, more and more Americans will come down with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, which causes a red meat allergy that induces anaphylactic shock, and possibly even death.

And just like with the legacy Lyme Disease bioweapon, the Medical-Industrial Complex claims to not have a cure for Lone Star Tick Disease.

Which brings us to today’s incredible subscriber success story:

Once again, this Substack’s subscriber has cured themselves of yet another “incurable” disease with a simple and inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy. Total remission in just two weeks of using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is absolutely fantastic, and totally unsurprising.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is most definitely another gain of function disease that was cooked up in some laboratory for transmission by the ultimate insect bioweapon delivery system, but, thankfully, we have a real cure for not just Lone Star Ticks and Lyme Disease, but also for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and many other “incurable” diseases in the following lifesaving treatment:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

Please take advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code CURE20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH. (Any emails you receive from any companies other than RESOLVX HEALTH are scamming you with fake products.)

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, July 13th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X