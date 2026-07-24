2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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A. Guerra's avatar
A. Guerra
8h

You should change your title to, "Absolutely the Smartest Guy in the World!" I always enjoy your intense and exhaustively researched editorials. Regarding this article on Ivermectin/Fenbendazole vs. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), I am curious to know if the CLL cases had the Mutated or Unmutated IGHV gene. (Unmutated IGHV gene is notoriously more difficult to beat into remission.) I just came off a 7-month intense treatment for Stage 4 CLL at the world-class Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine, in Florida. Dr. Maharaj brought me down from 150,000 lymphocytes/micro liter to my current Stage 0, 2.6 lymphocytes/micro liter, using a combination of daily low dose subcutaneous injections of Interleuken-2 and daily treatment low dose (50 mg/tablet) Venclexta (Venetoclax) from Sept 9, 2025 straight through March 30, 2026. I had considered initiating Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, but neither one addresses the issue of the over expressed BCL-2 anti-apoptotic protein that the CLL cancer causes the clonal B cells to generate. BCL2 protein cloaks the cancerous lymphocytes and the immune system Natural Killer (NK) cells cannot recognize the bad lymphocytes to attack them, and in addition, the over expressed BCL2 prevents the cancerous lymphocytes from going into apoptosis and self destructing. Venetoclax, even at small doses of 50 mg penetrates the BCL2 protein shield and causes apoptosis to occur and also enhances the NK cell's ability to kill of the cancerous lymphocytes. I am not sure what the mechanism of action is regarding Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. Maharaj's approach is to strengthen the immune system throught the IL-2 shots, instead of killing off the good cells of the immune system together with the bad cells like what happens in traditional chemotherapy. But one of the most important issues (if not THE most important) is that no one, and that is absolutely, NOT A SINGLE ONCOLOGIST ANYWHERE addresses the critical issue of attacking the cancer STEM CELLS at the root of the problem. I have never heard or read of Dr. Makis once mention a Flow Cytometry test, or a genetic evaluation, to see where the bone marrow is still contaminated by cancerous stem cells. You can talk about "low numbers" of lymphocytes (2.5, 10.2, 7.6) but those are not really low to be considered true, "molecular remission." A healthy, non cancerous human has a lymphocyte normal range of 0.8 to 3.5. Extrapolating from 3 thousand, 500 lymphocytes per micro liter to the total amount of lymphocytes in the actual blood volume of 3.5 to 4.0 LITERS of blood in the human body-- you're talking approximately 14 BILLION circulating lymphocytes in the blood stream at any given moment at 3.5 per micro liter. When I was at Stage 4 (150,000/micro liter) I was at approximately 700 BILLION lymphocytes per micro liter! The next Stage was the Cemetery! Another issue with self therapy with Ivermectin/Fenbendazole, is how to deal with tumor lyris when it happens if you're self medicating at home. Tumor lysis is the cancerous cell die-off that happens when a vast number of cancerous cells go into apoptosis at once and release vast amounts of toxins into the blood stream rhat overwhelms the kidneys. The chief remedy for that is to anticipate that will happen and constantly hydrate by drinking between 3 to 4 liters of purified water daily (with electrolytes mixed in) unrtil your CLL numbers come down to the 2.5 range. In other words, every ten minutes on the clock for 3 hours after the Venetoclax dose, you have to pick up a liter bottle of water and drink two complete mouthful of water, or you risk permanent kidney damage and dialysis. Daily blood draws are essential to track your numbers. Apologies for the lengthy post, but this is for some poor CLL inflicted soul that is trying to wrap his/her head around that reality. I would have paid top dollar to have come across a postal Iike this when I was trying to figure out what to do. God Bless Everyone.... don't give up and resign yourself to traditional chemotherapy. God gave you eyes to see, and ears to hear.

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Jim
9h

Here is another case study. My 19 yo son has T cell ALL - a leukemia.

Been under tx for 3 plus years now. In and out of remission three times.

Tried the Makis protocol ( we paid Makis for the consultation and his protocol).

The Fenben and Ivermecton were not effective by themselves. Tried it and was a complete failure.

The Fenben and Ivermectin did work when combined with the Chemo. The chemo plus fenben and Ivermectin worked so well that the blast numbers crashed to zero. Doctors were kinda baffled.

Good luck to everyone.

Jim

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