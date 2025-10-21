2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Tom Childs
3h

Actually, Joe Tippens used Fenbendazole to cure his stage 4 cancer. But, if he had known in 2017 about Ivermectin’s efficacy against cancer, he’d have probably tried it instead of Fenbendazole. Both anti parasite drugs have anti cancer mechanisms. Fenbendazole is generally much cheaper to purchase than Ivermectin. Personally, I followed Joe Tippens’ protocol using Fenbendazole which (with Divine help) cured my high grade bladder cancer (in 2019) and also my sister’s stage 4 (on Hospice) breast cancer (in 2022). Even so, I’ve added Ivermectin as a prophylactic as it’s known to also kill cancer stem cells, which Fenbendazole doesn’t.

David
31m

My wife was diagnosed with extensive (stage 4) small cell lung cancer in July.

Her oncologist's prognosis on July 11th was a few weeks to a few short months without treatment. Or a year to two with treatment. A death sentence that they can do nothing about.

I've followed Dr. John Campbell on YouTube. He had Dr. Makis on his channel. He talks about repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

I've been in direct contact with Dr. Makis and his team (via email) of assistants since very late July. I've had my wife on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole since mid July, before I spoke with Dr. Makis's team via email.

Her chemo started on July 24th. She's had a pleural effusion since then.

Hospitalised with many complications after her 1st round. "Life threatening injuries" were the exact words of her oncologist.

Radiotherapy, and more rounds of chemo. Her 4th and hopefully last round intravenously was on October 15th.

Chemotherapy = Carboplatin + Etopiside

Also immunotherapy = Atezolizumab.

Now, her cancer has shrunk "significantly". However this is to be expected with standard treatments of sclc. The problem is it will come back with standard treatment. If standard treatments work at all. So far so good. I don't know if it's been complety killed off yet.

That's why we're on this protocol. I'm praying it's all not a scam or some sick joke. The world is full of weirdos who make up stories for reasons I don't know. But we've got hope. So even if it's a scam or weirdos, it's given us a glimmer of light.

She's 37. *36* when the xray showed her cancer. Her last scan showed the tumour to be 5cmx6cmx4cm. Results after her 3rd round will be discussed tomorrow. A mention of grey glass and semi solid nodules were on a letter. Google is frightening. But again she's on the protocol. So we shall see.

Please if you read this just wish my wife well.

I can clarify anything on this comment that may not make sense as it's alot of info since we started this journey

