The powers that be had to denigrate and suppress the Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin not only because it stops gain of function viruses dead in their tracks, which would have invalidated the fraudulent FDA “emergency” use authorization for their PSYOP0-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” but also because mass adoption would have ended BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow in cancer “treatment;” in fact, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various assets like the CDC and Dr. Fauci always knew that their “vaccines” would drive this current turbo cancer epidemic, and that Ivermectin would severely diminish the VAIDS component of their depopulation agenda.

Therefore, there was no way they would ever allow Ivermectin be adopted by the masses.

Of course, readers of this Substack have known for many years that while Ivermectin may be used on its own to cure cancer, it is also an integral part of the ‘holy grail’ synergistic protocol which will be featured at the end of this article…

…which brings us to Joe Tippens, the man that pioneered his Fenbendazole repurposed cancer treatment, who until very recently was skeptical of Ivermectin for this disease, emailing yours truly the following:

I am convinced Ivermectin won’t hurt anything and has a marginal benefit.

When I replied to him with the following research on Ivermectin as a standalone cancer treatment Joe Tippens relented:

Which brings us to Joe Tippens;s X post from yesterday which now has him finally reconsidering the not so “marginal” importance of Ivermectin:

The interview:

All of this was already known to longtime subscribers of this Substack, with many of its readership providing their anecdotal success stories over the years using both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to cure a broad range of ailments not limited to cancer:

With the following treatment approach not only being the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but also healing asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This is true MAHA.

