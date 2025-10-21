JOE TIPPENS: "This guy started taking Ivermectin for Covid and it cured his stage 4 cancer that metastasized into over 20 liver tumors."
The powers that be had to denigrate and suppress the Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin not only because it stops gain of function viruses dead in their tracks, which would have invalidated the fraudulent FDA “emergency” use authorization for their PSYOP0-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” but also because mass adoption would have ended BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow in cancer “treatment;” in fact, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various assets like the CDC and Dr. Fauci always knew that their “vaccines” would drive this current turbo cancer epidemic, and that Ivermectin would severely diminish the VAIDS component of their depopulation agenda.
Therefore, there was no way they would ever allow Ivermectin be adopted by the masses.
Of course, readers of this Substack have known for many years that while Ivermectin may be used on its own to cure cancer, it is also an integral part of the ‘holy grail’ synergistic protocol which will be featured at the end of this article…
…which brings us to Joe Tippens, the man that pioneered his Fenbendazole repurposed cancer treatment, who until very recently was skeptical of Ivermectin for this disease, emailing yours truly the following:
I am convinced Ivermectin won’t hurt anything and has a marginal benefit.
When I replied to him with the following research on Ivermectin as a standalone cancer treatment Joe Tippens relented:
Which brings us to Joe Tippens;s X post from yesterday which now has him finally reconsidering the not so “marginal” importance of Ivermectin:
The interview:
All of this was already known to longtime subscribers of this Substack, with many of its readership providing their anecdotal success stories over the years using both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to cure a broad range of ailments not limited to cancer:
With the following treatment approach not only being the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but also healing asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
This is true MAHA.
Actually, Joe Tippens used Fenbendazole to cure his stage 4 cancer. But, if he had known in 2017 about Ivermectin’s efficacy against cancer, he’d have probably tried it instead of Fenbendazole. Both anti parasite drugs have anti cancer mechanisms. Fenbendazole is generally much cheaper to purchase than Ivermectin. Personally, I followed Joe Tippens’ protocol using Fenbendazole which (with Divine help) cured my high grade bladder cancer (in 2019) and also my sister’s stage 4 (on Hospice) breast cancer (in 2022). Even so, I’ve added Ivermectin as a prophylactic as it’s known to also kill cancer stem cells, which Fenbendazole doesn’t.
My wife was diagnosed with extensive (stage 4) small cell lung cancer in July.
Her oncologist's prognosis on July 11th was a few weeks to a few short months without treatment. Or a year to two with treatment. A death sentence that they can do nothing about.
I've followed Dr. John Campbell on YouTube. He had Dr. Makis on his channel. He talks about repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.
I've been in direct contact with Dr. Makis and his team (via email) of assistants since very late July. I've had my wife on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole since mid July, before I spoke with Dr. Makis's team via email.
Her chemo started on July 24th. She's had a pleural effusion since then.
Hospitalised with many complications after her 1st round. "Life threatening injuries" were the exact words of her oncologist.
Radiotherapy, and more rounds of chemo. Her 4th and hopefully last round intravenously was on October 15th.
Chemotherapy = Carboplatin + Etopiside
Also immunotherapy = Atezolizumab.
Now, her cancer has shrunk "significantly". However this is to be expected with standard treatments of sclc. The problem is it will come back with standard treatment. If standard treatments work at all. So far so good. I don't know if it's been complety killed off yet.
That's why we're on this protocol. I'm praying it's all not a scam or some sick joke. The world is full of weirdos who make up stories for reasons I don't know. But we've got hope. So even if it's a scam or weirdos, it's given us a glimmer of light.
She's 37. *36* when the xray showed her cancer. Her last scan showed the tumour to be 5cmx6cmx4cm. Results after her 3rd round will be discussed tomorrow. A mention of grey glass and semi solid nodules were on a letter. Google is frightening. But again she's on the protocol. So we shall see.
Please if you read this just wish my wife well.
I can clarify anything on this comment that may not make sense as it's alot of info since we started this journey