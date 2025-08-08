Readers of this Substack are well aware that Ivermectin is a miracle drug that can treat a myriad of ailments, and when combined with Fenbendazole it amounts to the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight.

I’ve covered this topic before but it continues to fascinate me so I’m covering it again and going WAY deeper!

Can Ivermectin treat, stop, reverse or even CURE cancer?

First, I have to give my standard disclaimer:

I’m not a doctor.

I’m not even a scientist.

Nothing in this article has been evaluated or approved by the FDA — but let’s be honest, that probably just means you should pay EXTRA attention to it, right?

Ok, we all good with the disclaimer?

Ok good!

Now, why am I even investigating this?

Because the more I look into it, the more I find!

When I first saw them come out so strong against Ivermectin, I knew it had to be pretty powerful and pretty good for humans in general!

I’ve never seen such an aggressive pushback by BigPharma, so I figured it probably did more than just treat COVID19.

Then I started seeing reports that it could treat cancer.

And I’m not just talking about posts on Twitter or TikTok….I’m talking about peer-reviewed medical journals!

I’ll post my original report farther below, but first I want to show you what I found on ChatGPT.

I installed a special plugin that connects the OpenAI to a database of 200 million scholarly and medical journals and then I asked it to give me all peer reviewed medical journals that suggest Ivermectin can be effective in treating cancer.

I think you’ll find this fascinating — and for those of you who want the nitty gritty details, each article is linked so you can go read the full thing for yourself.

From ChatGPT:

Here are some scholarly articles focusing on the use of Ivermectin in treating cancer, organized by their publication date (newest first):

I could have kept going but I cut it off after 20 results.

I also asked it to sort the results by date with newest first, and we ended with 1/1/2020, which means these 20 articles all came out within the last 3 years.

How many more do we have in the past decade or two?

A lot.

Now here’s my original report which gives you a ton more information:

Can Ivermectin Treat Cancer? New Evidence Might Surprise You!

Let's get something out of the way right up front in this article….

I’m not a doctor.

I’m not even a scientist.

Nothing in this article has been evaluated or approved by the FDA — but let’s be honest, that probably just means you should pay EXTRA attention to it, right?

Ok, we all good with the disclaimer?

Great!

I’m a reporter and I report on what I see….

And right now I’m seeing a ton of people talking about Ivermectin as a possible treatment for cancer.

Let me give a SECOND disclaimer: do NOT read this article and stop taking cancer treatments or stop doing what your doctor tells you to do.

Listen to you doctor!

But….Ivermectin has been called a “Wonder Drug” (more on that in a minute) and NINE new scientific, peer-reviewed studies are showing it may be effective in treating or curing cancer….AND it’s safer that Aspirin!

So if it were me, and I can only tell you what I would do, but if it were me or one of my family members, we’d listen to our doctor but I think I’d also be taking a high dose of Ivermectin on the side.

Read this for more on how incredibly SAFE Ivermectin is:

Now let’s dig in and I’ll show you everything I’m seeing about Ivermectin and Cancer…

We start on Twitter but we will end with peer-reviewed, scientific studies.

Nine of them, to be exact.

Let’s start here:

Once again, I can only talk about what I would do, but I’m considering going on a high dose Ivermectin treatment once per year as preventative medicine:

And is this why Big Pharma hates it so much?

Now let’s get scientific….

You know, REAL science, not “Fauci-ism”.

From The Journal of Antibiotics, published 2/15/17:

Read the full article yourself here.

“…unmatched value of an extraordinary drug…”

“…Antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent…”

Folks, that isn’t my take or someone on Twitter or TikTok.

That is a medical journal.

Let’s do another one….

From PubMed:

Read the full article yourself here.

“…led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug.”

Let’s do another…

From the NIH.gov:

Read the full article here.

“…powerful antitumor effects…in a variety of cancer cells.”

I repeat, this is not MY opinion, this is a medical journal!

In fact, there are MANY articles that all come to the same conclusion, across multiple different types of cancers.

Here are 9 of them, from VigilantNews:

You can see that FULL article over on MakisMD Substack here.

It would be highly advisable to not just administer ivermectin on its own, but, rather, to consider the following synergistic cancer cure:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

