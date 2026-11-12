The IverX Cream is now available, but in extremely limited quantities.

Two more success stories were forwarded to yours truly this morning, and they are worth sharing precisely because an inexpensive product once again proves to be far superior to the far more expensive BigPharma offerings that generally have nasty side effects:

Papulopustular Rosacea is an especially severe version of this inflammatory skin disorder, and using an Ivermectin cream that has no toxic ingredients is the most effective means of treating this condition.

Most acne drugs also have nasty side effects and are far less effective than Ivermectin cream; for example, the popular pimple drug Accutane carries the most significant risks, including severe birth defects, mood changes (depression/suicidal thoughts), liver injury, and increased intracranial pressure. Other serious oral side effects include inflammatory bowel disease and pancreatitis.

Additional IverX success stories:

There are many other use cases for topical Ivermectin such as using it on screwworm, tick and mosquito bites, and combining this approach with the following protocol may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrome from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viruses, the seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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Please use code USA25 to receive 25% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited.

🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE 25% OFF VETERANS DAY SALE 🇺🇸 ends Friday, November 13th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code USA25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

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