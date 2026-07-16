2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PeopleOnTop's avatar
PeopleOnTop
5h

I've been using the IverX cream on my ears and temples (areas that the dermatologist usually freezes once a year due to pre-cancerous lesions). I won't know the results until I see the dermatologist later in the fall.

I've also used it on age spots (liver spots) on my forearm and back of my hands. My thinking is that these spots are due to skin damage due to long term (decades) sun exposure damage that does not turn cancerous. The forearm spots are getting close to non-existent (very light) after a few months. The back of the hands were started more recently but I can see fading.

I am also trying on warts but cannot say yet whether there is any improvement.

I did try on a rash that was likely due to poison ivy or poison oak contact. It cleared the rash in a few days.

Reply
Share
Markus's avatar
Markus
6h

My son had skin exactly like the baby in the video but it was entirely due to allergies. Once he was tested on the advice of a coworker we found he was allergic to many foods including peanuts, eggs and dairy. If you know anyone with a child suffering with the eczema like the one in the video, please have them checked for allergies first. My son cleared up 100% once he was kept from the foods causing the problems. And I do think all his allergies came from vaccinations.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture