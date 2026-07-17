IverX Cream: Pharmaceutical Grade Pure Ivermectin Topical Cream SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES Addendum
⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!⚡️
Three additional success stories may now be added to yesterday’s article…
…with the first healing experience shared via email yesterday:
While this skin lesion has greatly improved from the IverX Cream, which is unsurprising given all of the anecdotal success stories, this Substack will be writing an update in two weeks and more than likely sharing some more welcome good news.
The second success story was shared as a comment:
Sun and liver spots are essentially gone, poison ivy completely cleared, and we await the results for the pre-cancerous lesions which will also more than likely not require any freezing or additional treatment ever again.
And here is a severe skin cancer case of rather that was completely put into remission with topical Ivermectin cream:
I just had to share this. 🙌🏻
My mom had this nasty spot on her nose. Skin cancer (SBCC). It kept getting worse.
They gave her Aldara cream – $650 out of our pocket. It barely helped.
I called my sister – she had Ivermectin cream prescribed for my nephew. She sent it to me.
Day 1:
I put it on her nose myself. The nursing home staff looked at me sideways. I didn’t care.
Day 2:
I went back the next morning and couldn’t believe my eyes.
The redness had already calmed down. The crusty spot was shrinking. It was like night and day.
I took a picture. Compared it to the day before. I almost cried.
Day 5:
Completely gone.
Just like that. A $250 tube of Ivermectin cream did what the $650 prescription couldn’t. [2SG: IverX Cream is significantly less expensive, and is a superior formulation of pure non-toxic ingredients.]
Her nose is smooth. Clear. Like nothing was ever there.
Mom’s doctor?
He was impressed. Couldn’t believe it. He actually ordered a tube for the nurses to use if any other lesions pop up.
Ivermectin isn’t just for parasites.
It’s for skin cancer. For rosacea. For stubborn fungal infections. For all kinds of things the system won’t tell you about.
Liquid. Paste. Pills. They all have their place.
I’m so grateful my mom is close by.
I can go in, monitor her, and be her advocate.
Some doctors don’t recognize Ivermectin for skin cancer. But I knew it was worth a shot.
And here we are.
Praise The Lord. 🙏
There are many other use cases for topical Ivermectin such as using it on screwworm, tick and mosquito bites, and combining this approach with the following protocol may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrome from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viruses, the seasonal flu, and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
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⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE!⚡️ ends Sunday, July 19th (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JULY40 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
In February we picked up a kitty from the humane society. She had ringworm and gave it to our other cat and dog and us. Its a battle. Im wondering if this would clear it up in no time. Thank you. Take care