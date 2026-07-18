2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Kiki
3h

There is also some tentative information that it can be used on Screwworms as well.

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m&m
2h

I have been using an Ivermectin tablet mixed in DMSO on a spot on my leg and it is slowly taking it off. I am sure a dermatologist would have wanted to cut it. I just ordered the Ivermectin cream as I think it will be easier!

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