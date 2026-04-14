One of the doctors involved in a major observational study that was previously written about…

…was recently interviewed about her findings, corroborating the remission outcomes that this Substack has been writing about for many years now:

Ivermectin is showing signs it could rival chemotherapy for cancer treatment without the same harsh side effects.



Dr. Kelly Victory breaks down a shocking new study. “We looked at nearly 200 patients… with many different kinds of cancer.”



“84% had a positive outcome.”



“48% had either no evidence of cancer at all… or significant remission.”



“Another 36% had no progression of their disease.”



“Only 15%… had progression of their cancer.”



“At a minimum… this should motivate further study.”



@drkellyvictory @drdrew Source

In terms of legacy “treatments” like chemotherapy, we know that these are at best extremely dangerous…

…and in terms of using the inferior anticancer agent in this aforementioned study…

…the outcomes would have been even better if Ivermectin would have been combined not with Mebendazole, but, rather, the vastly superior and more bioavailable Fenbendazole.

Here is a sampling of various anecdotal success stories over the years using these repurposed compounds…

And here is the protocol that may very well not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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