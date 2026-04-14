2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
5h

Why do very smart people refuse to try this protocol. I have several close friends and relatives diagnosed w turbo cancers, Parkinson’s, and ALS. Most are terminal. It’s heartbreaking to me, knowing this may extend their lives.

Can someone please explain this phenomenon? I’m surrounded by death.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
9h

Being an AWOKE gentleman and my past experiences with IVERMECTIN, I dare say that this "medicine" is indeed a WONDER DRUG, it will prove to be one of the greatest invention/creation ever by the grace of GOD.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture