2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
2h

Fenbendazole is the better anticancer agent vs mebendazole as detailed in Cancer is a Parasite: Kill it With the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole, a best seller on Amazon. Mebendazole was specifically designed to stay in the gut. It’s great that serum levels of MBZ are adequate to treat glioblastoma according to Hopkins scientists but if it was me I would do my own research on MBZ vs FBZ. Regarding the new MBZ paper mentioned here…Why go through all this effort and then rely on self-reported outcomes? Why didn’t the researchers obtain medical records and verify the response to IVM and MBZ like Makis et al. (2025) did for fenbendazole? Makis, W., Baghli, I., & Martinez, P. (2025). Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients. Case reports in oncology, 18(1), 856–863. https://doi.org/10.1159/000546362.

Reply
Share
dcollins17's avatar
dcollins17
3h

Would this protocol help reduce a 7cm thyroid nodule that is benign? I've been told that this protocol only attacks cancerous tumors.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture