As previously exposed, the recent over the counter (OTC) legislation allowing pharmacies in states that have legalized Ivermectin to price gouge while forcing customers to fill out various forms all while offering inferior Chinese manufactured compounds…

…with the following article providing an excellent basic overview of this miracle compound and sourcing trends:

by Mary Talley Bowden MD

Safety:

• Approved for human use in 1987.

• Has been administered over 4 billion times around the world.

• On the WHO’s list of essential medications.

• Won a nobel prize for its impact in global health

• Not considered toxic to liver, kidneys or lungs (LiverTox, NephroTox and PneumoTox databases)

• 2 RCTs showing no adverse events in using ivermectin to treat COVID at 0.6mg/kg/day.

• 2020 systematic review and meta analysis in Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, Navarro et al. Looked at 6 studies and showed no increase in adverse events with doses higher than 0.4mg/kg/day (up to 0.8mg/kg/day)

• Over 10 years of studies showing ivermectin inhibits the replication of at least a dozen RNA viruses.

• No drugs with absolute contraindications. Rare reports of increased INR when taken with warfarin.

• Pregnancy class C. Use with caution, weigh risks versus beneﬁt. Not studied in pregnant women.

• Does not cross blood-brain barrier.

• Metabolized by the liver. CY3PA4

• Half life of 18 hours. Peak concentration in 4 hours.

• Side effects listed in the patient information packet: Headache, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, or diarrhea may occur. (0.9 - 2.8%)

• Study of 963 patients (treated for parasites): tachycardia (3.5%), peripheral edema (3.2%), eosinophilia (3%), facial edema (1.2%), orthostatic hypotension (1.1%), hemoglobin increase (1%)

• FDA approved to treat strongyloidiasis and river blindness (onchocerciasis). Oﬀ-label for blepharitis, head lice, scabies, rosacea.

• Not studied in children weighing less than 15kg.

• LD50 is a benchmark number used to gauge a medication’s toxicity. The median LD50 of ivermectin ranges from 11.6mg/kg - 87.2mg/kg in adult mice and rats. The doses used for COVID range from 0.2mg/kg - 0.6mg/kg (19 - 436x the treatment dose.)

• 14 week daily dose of 0.4mg/kg had no adverse effects in rats. A 14 week daily dose of 0.5mg/kg daily had no adverse effects in dogs.

Efficacy:

Real-time meta-analysis of studies looking at ivermectin for COVID:

Dr. Bowden then conducted a separate X survey on Ivermectin sourcing:

So let us review her results:

CARBOMER TYPE B is a synthetic polymer of acrylic acid that is generally regarded as safe, but there are known common impurities found in this additive such as benzene, which is a known carcinogen.

TROLAMINE is also generally regarded as safe, but has been known to be a skin irritant, and there were mice and rabbit studies showing possible carcinogenic effects.

TITANIUM DIOXIDE is also regarded as generally safe, and all Ivermectin has this ingredient added to bind the compound, but in a paste the contents are far greater than the trace amounts found in pills.

PROPYLENE GLYCOL is a synthetic liquid substance that absorbs water, but it increases the amount of acid in the body, and frequent skin exposure to PG can sometimes irritate the skin — this is not something one should be swallowing.

INACTIVE INGREDIENTS are Corn Oil (GMO), Polysorbate 80 (overall a dangerous chemical that causes gut lining impermeability, accelerates age-related cognitive decline, etc.), Apple Flavor (synthetic chemical that is carcinogenic, etc.), and Aerosil (when this thickener dries the dust causes respiratory tract irritation, lung inflammation, etc.), all of which should not be ingested or applied to the skin.

Basically, you do not want Tractor Supply’s paste, especially if there is a pharmaceutically pure human-grade alternative in pill form that costs far less per milligram than anything found in any compounding pharmacies, Walgreens, or anywhere else in America.

Do NOT comply.

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