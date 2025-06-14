As of mid-June 2025, the following U.S. states have legalized the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin for over the counter (OTC) sale:

Idaho

Arkansas

Louisiana

Tennessee

The following states are currently considering legislation to make Ivermectin available OTC:

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Maine Minnesota

Mississippi

New Hampshire

North Carolina

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

West Virginia

In North Carolina, the legislature cleared a bill allowing pharmacists to dispense Ivermectin without a prescription, and it is now heading to the State Senate

This lifesaving compound is perhaps not only the single best treatment for PSYOP-19, the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” as well as the flu, common cold and even Alzheimer’s Disease, but it is also an important component alongside Fenbendazole in the synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure that this Substack has been writing about and promoting for many years now.

…which brings us to the egregious legalized Ivermectin OTC scam.

Yesterday, a friend of this Substack went to their local Tennessee pharmacy that was advertising OTC Ivermectin…

Roman Pharmacy proudly displays ‘Ivermectin Available Here’ in their window:

The pharmacy makes you fill out their ‘Ivermectin Screening Risk Assessment Tool’ form prior to determining the appropriate dosage:

It is important to appreciate that Ivermectin is far safer than aspirin, so already this form is rather suspicious, especially in a state where this absolutely benign compound is 100% legal to sell.

As a quick aside, here is the great Dr. Mary Talley Bowden explaining to Joe Rogan just how safe and effective Ivermectin really is:

And then the pharmacy shared their Ivermectin price list:

This is not only absolute highway robbery, but the Ivermectin that most pharmacies are currently offering is made in China in facilities that are in no way regulated or are cGMP, and said pharmacies never ever perform their own 3rd party testing; in other words, the chances of acquiring dirty IVM from these pharmacies is very high.

On the other hand, the Ivermectin that this Substack promotes is made in a cGMP facility that is FDA regulated, and they also manufacture for the likes of Merck, so this is the absolute best version you can source anywhere in the world; RESOLVX HEALTH then 3rd party tests their Ivermectin to ensure that it is 100% pharmaceutical-grade (i.e. 100% human-grade equivalent) pure Ivermectin.

Breaking down the cost per milligram, the aforementioned Tennessee pharmacy charges $7.80 per 12mg capsule if purchasing 5 caps, or 65¢ per milligram, whereas the far superior Ivermectin that this Substack promotes costs $1.39 per 12mg tablet if purchasing a box of 50 tabs, or 11.6¢ per milligram. (If you purchase 30 caps from this Tennessee pharmacy, then the price drops to $3.16, or 26¢ per milligram.)

And during FLASH WEEKEND SALES like the one that is currently running here, the cost per 12mg table is now $1.11, or over 2-6x less expensive than the Tennessee pharmacy at just 9¢ per milligram!!!

This is by far the least expensive and highest quality Ivermectin anywhere in the U.S.A.

So, while we can all celebrate the growing OTC legalization and mass adoption of this miraculous compound, there is absolutely no reason other than sheer greed for these pharmacies to sell Ivermectin at such inflated prices, all while offering inferior Chinese manufactured product.

Please take advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code CURE20 for 20% off on not just get the very best deal on the highest quality Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also to get the best prices anywhere on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

This WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends tomorrow, June 15th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X