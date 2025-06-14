2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shibumi's avatar
shibumi
18m

I have a relative in TN. She was not able to even find a pharmacy that would sell it until now, although it's been legal for a few years. She had to go to a compounding pharmacy and jump through a few hoops to have them make it for her.

Legal, simply not available by choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3m

"The pharmacy makes you fill out their ‘Ivermectin Screening Risk Assessment Tool" Wouldn't it have been very nice if pharmacies had done something like that before giving out the "free" COVID jabs?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture