HORRIFIC BOMBSHELL: VAERS Releases Miscarriage/Stillbirth Reports By Year & Proves That The PSYOP-19 "Vaccine" Was Always A Depopulation Injection
In case anyone still has a scintilla of doubt that the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were anything but a critical component of the NWO globopedo’s global eugenics program, here is the latest VAIDS data proving exactly what was foisted on humanity at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:
VAERS dropped the receipts on miscarriage/stillbirth reports by year… and just take a look at 2021-2022.
From basically flatline for decades to over 3,500+ reports in 2021 alone? That’s not a gentle curve - that’s a cliff.
They told pregnant women these shots were ‘safe and effective,’ pushed them hard… and now we’re staring at this explosion in reports right after the rollout. Coincidence? Or is the ‘root cause’ conversation they shut down on autism about to blow up here too?
Hospitals reporting days with ZERO births? Empty delivery rooms? What the actual is going on with our kids and the next generation?
Culling primarily the elderly, the sickly, and the unborn early on, only to now have all of the “vaccinated” survivors be VAIDS victims that are either succumbing to the plethora of adverse events or walking ticking time bombs is all part of the Great Depopulation agenda; for example:
As this Substack has been exposing for many years now…
Etc. & etc. & etc.
The critical question for MAHA remains: why have these depopulation injections not been pulled from the marketplace with extreme prejudice already?
Thankfully, people are finally waking up:
And here is the protocol that may very well help those wanting to conceive do a kind of “vaccine” purge or detox, while also treating the VAIDS adverse events like turbo cancer, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, vaccine shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
Even now, try telling this truth to the average Blue-pilled Pinhead, see how far you get. Up here in Woke Canuckistan, Mark Carnage has his ill-gotten majority government, it will shortly here, be Venezuala V.2.0... the lunacy in The Strait of Hormuz continues; as Donald strangles the flow of oil the price of everything will go up and up and up; hyperinflation and social collapse — and widespread starvation, don't kid yourself — will soon be commonplace, as the Demons-in-Charge murder most of humanity pursuant to Digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies, "15-minute cities" (IOW Gaza-style concentration camps) and Chinese-style Social Credit. Covid-19 and the Lethal Injections were just a warm-up act.
I was once a healthcare worker in a pediatric setting. I would go to the "babyland" section of a nearby cemetery to visit several of the babies we lost. Rarely, would I see a new grave, and they always stood out, due to their freshness. Last time I went in 2023, there were 17 new baby graves, all with birth and death listed as the same date. This is one small cemetery in Tucson.