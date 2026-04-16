In case anyone still has a scintilla of doubt that the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were anything but a critical component of the NWO globopedo’s global eugenics program, here is the latest VAIDS data proving exactly what was foisted on humanity at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

VAERS dropped the receipts on miscarriage/stillbirth reports by year… and just take a look at 2021-2022.



From basically flatline for decades to over 3,500+ reports in 2021 alone? That’s not a gentle curve - that’s a cliff.



They told pregnant women these shots were ‘safe and effective,’ pushed them hard… and now we’re staring at this explosion in reports right after the rollout. Coincidence? Or is the ‘root cause’ conversation they shut down on autism about to blow up here too?



Hospitals reporting days with ZERO births? Empty delivery rooms? What the actual is going on with our kids and the next generation? Source

Culling primarily the elderly, the sickly, and the unborn early on, only to now have all of the “vaccinated” survivors be VAIDS victims that are either succumbing to the plethora of adverse events or walking ticking time bombs is all part of the Great Depopulation agenda; for example:

As this Substack has been exposing for many years now…

Etc. & etc. & etc.

The critical question for MAHA remains: why have these depopulation injections not been pulled from the marketplace with extreme prejudice already?

Thankfully, people are finally waking up:

And here is the protocol that may very well help those wanting to conceive do a kind of “vaccine” purge or detox, while also treating the VAIDS adverse events like turbo cancer, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, vaccine shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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