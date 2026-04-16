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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
7hEdited

Even now, try telling this truth to the average Blue-pilled Pinhead, see how far you get. Up here in Woke Canuckistan, Mark Carnage has his ill-gotten majority government, it will shortly here, be Venezuala V.2.0... the lunacy in The Strait of Hormuz continues; as Donald strangles the flow of oil the price of everything will go up and up and up; hyperinflation and social collapse — and widespread starvation, don't kid yourself — will soon be commonplace, as the Demons-in-Charge murder most of humanity pursuant to Digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies, "15-minute cities" (IOW Gaza-style concentration camps) and Chinese-style Social Credit. Covid-19 and the Lethal Injections were just a warm-up act.

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
7h

I was once a healthcare worker in a pediatric setting. I would go to the "babyland" section of a nearby cemetery to visit several of the babies we lost. Rarely, would I see a new grave, and they always stood out, due to their freshness. Last time I went in 2023, there were 17 new baby graves, all with birth and death listed as the same date. This is one small cemetery in Tucson.

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