From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the "Vaccinated"
We have known for quite some time that the slow kill bioweapon injections induce SADS, VAIDS, prion-based diseases, cardiac damage, turbo cancers, etc.
Last week the cancer data was truly horrifying:
We now have the companion dataset for heart damage in younger persons (ages 0-54), and it is truly alarming :
Precisely because the DEATHVAX™ and associated boosters do not deliver a linear payload in terms mortality, we can extrapolate that the various adverse events over time will only become worse. Much, much worse…
This is truly the bane of the “vaccinated.”
But the genetically modified still have hope to reverse this mRNA and DNA damage.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
The Cancer Society. The name says it all. If they are admitting an 11% increase, imagine what the real data would say; their innate conflict of interest is noted, if they said cancer increased 50%, they would both incriminate themselves further and draw alarm, but I am sure the real number is much much bigger.
I have GVD.government vaccination damage! My heart and pressure was going nuts. My Dr told me to take celery seed tea. Right away my pressure is back to normal. Still have lots of other stuff to deal with.Hope it helps others as it did me.