We have known for quite some time that the slow kill bioweapon injections induce SADS, VAIDS, prion-based diseases, cardiac damage, turbo cancers, etc.

Last week the cancer data was truly horrifying:

We now have the companion dataset for heart damage in younger persons (ages 0-54), and it is truly alarming :

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk is still blocking Tweets in Substack. Please click the image to review the chart.

Precisely because the DEATHVAX™ and associated boosters do not deliver a linear payload in terms mortality, we can extrapolate that the various adverse events over time will only become worse. Much, much worse…

This is truly the bane of the “vaccinated.”

But the genetically modified still have hope to reverse this mRNA and DNA damage.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

