2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Lisa Nash's avatar
Lisa Nash
Dec 27, 2023

I know couples that have had miscarriages lately! My daughter’s mother-in-law just mentioned to me the other day (she’s had the shots and was actually sick at the moment) how odd it was that so many young women around her were miscarrying. She even mentioned to me that she thinks the government is doing this to us.

A friend of mines daughter just miscarried her baby. The baby had not formed a face and just died in the womb. She was a beautiful young healthy girl, other than she had gotten the death shots. My heart breaks for these people. I would never want this for anybody. I just still can’t believe so many healthy young people went and got them!

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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
Dec 28, 2023Edited

For what it's worth, I know someone who managed some of the Pfi$er C0VID clinical trials. At one point, she talked about the trials on pregnant women. According to her, their goal was to have the baby born vaxxed, aka already "immune" to C0VID.

At least, that's what they told their employees.

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