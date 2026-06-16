2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

Why do we continue to avoid discussing the central role that vitamin D plays in maintaining good health which requires a blood value of over 50 ng’s. Essential for keeping the body cancer free.

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
12h

I love you your such a good person

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