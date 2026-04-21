2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
6hEdited

We’re six years past the original Covid-19 onslaught, and if after all this time you’re still so poorly informed that you’re listening to mainstream media like the NY Post and contemplating taking a Covid vaccine, well, you get what you deserve.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

It remains that GOF work is on going and RNA research projects are full steam ahead.

Lunacy that is beyond my comprehension.

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