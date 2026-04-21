Another day, another manufactured “emergency” to further socially engineer the genetically altered tax slaves into some kind of statist democide compliance.

Last month it was a mutated PSYOP-19 variant, which really should be relabelled PSYOP-26…

…and today according to the Mockingbird MSM NY Post in an article titled, Highly-mutated COVID strain spiking in California — here’s where clusters have formed, we are treated to the following fear-mongering and VAIDS coverup:

A new strain of COVID is rising in California with clusters detected in San Francisco and Kern County. The “Cicada” strain is a highly mutated subvariant that has recently gained traction in California due to its ability to evade immunity from past infections and vaccinations. It is arriving just as COVID-19 has increasingly behaved like a summer virus in California, with the last two years showing higher peaks in warmer months than in winter. “This Cicada variant may be increasing just in time for what for COVID is more of a summer hit,” Dr. Neil Silverman, the director of the Infections in Pregnancy Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA told the paper. A new strain of COVID is rising in California with clusters detected in San Francisco and Kern County.

Except that this Cicada subvariant was first identified in 2024, and is nothing more than a form of VAIDS, which is showing up in sewage systems strictly in regions where the populations were the most highly “vaccinated.”

Of course, the article references the PSYOP-19 vial and syringe image not to make this direct connection to VAIDS, but, rather, to continue promoting ever more BigPharma depopulation injections.

The article goes on to make a distinction between yet another scam regarding the flu, which also now gets a Modified mRNA “vaccine” that only increases the chances of contracting the flu (VAIDS) by 27% while offering zero protection:

“COVID doesn’t seem to play by the same rules that influenza tends to play by, where its cycle is predictable.” The nickname reflects the way the variant seemed to lie low before reappearing, similar to cicadas that emerge after periods of dormancy. In contrast to earlier phases of the pandemic, recent winters have been dominated more by the flu, while COVID activity has shifted into the summer months.

As a reminder, during the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) announced that the flu magically somehow disappeared only to be replaced by SARS-CoV-2 cases, many of which were blatant iatrocide (i.e. Remdisivir and intubation) thanks to murderous hospital protocols.

And the NY Post has the nerve to write that PSYOP-19 plays by different rules versus influenza, when those rules are all fabricated just like these gain-of-function diseases are cooked up in various university and military labs.

Those same “predictable” flu cycles that were claimed to bottom out to zero in winter during their weaponized SARS-CoV-2 cycles have now been rejiggered back to normal seasonality since the VAIDS coverup is now the latest NWO globopedo opportunity to herd those still believing in these narratives into more lockdowns and poisonous jabs.

“Although widespread infection- and vaccine-conferred immunity have decreased rates of severe COVID-19 over time, the public health impact of COVID-19 is still considerable,” scientists recently wrote in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

In other words, VAIDS is not only not going away, but is getting considerably worse.

State health officials advised that individuals at higher risk for COVID-19 — such as older adults and those with weakened immune systems — should receive two updated vaccine doses, given six months apart.

In other words, there are still far too many elderly useless eaters that must be culled, and their unfunded liabilities like social security and Medicare discharged, while any financial assets going to mostly insolvent debt slave heirs will be swiftly spent back into the captured system, so geronticide must continue with never-ending boosters.

“To me, the biggest threat … is the low vaccination rate in seniors,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious diseases expert , told the Times. “The landscape of divisiveness around vaccines is leading people to be confused and to think of COVID as being political when it’s not.”

Yes, the “experts” are hellbent on depopulating those seniors in the most apolitical way possible because the Uniparty can’t wait to exterminate with the associated kickbacks and BigPharma bribes its constituents on both sides of the proverbial aisle.

Some additional “vaccine” insights from our eugenicist apparatchik “experts:”

Health experts say that while the variant has not yet been linked to more severe illness, its mutations make it distinct from earlier strains, raising concerns about how it could spread.

Please disregard the turbo cancer and prion-based disease epidemics all around us courtesy of VAIDS.

ARREST THESE BIOLOGICAL TERRORISTS…



“My cancer came back…and it came back strong. It was because I took the Covid Vaccine. The Doctor was crying to me because she was going to tell 3 other people today they have terminal cancer…in their 20’s. Her patient count is up 300%” Source

Seasonal infections that historically only ever occur in winter months (low vitamin D) are now being experienced in summer months?

Current projections suggest a possible modest increase in cases later in the summer and early fall rather than a dramatic sudden surge.

Of course, the NY Post would never cite data proving a scintilla of actual real-world efficacy from these deadly Modified mRNA injections, because like with all other vaccines Randomized Controlled Trials with placebo-control do not exist, and for good reason.

Even so, vaccination rates remain a major concern, especially among older adults who are most vulnerable to severe outcomes. Fewer than one-third of California seniors have received the latest updated COVID shot, leaving a significant portion of the population at higher risk if cases rise.

Maybe even the geriatric commies in California have finally wised up to the “vaccine” scam?

At this point in the article the NY Post, its author and editorial staff should all be rolled up into a Crimes Against Humanity lawsuit:

Experts emphasize that vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and can also reduce the risk of long COVID. They warn that repeated infections can increase the chances of lingering symptoms, reinforcing the importance of staying up to date on vaccinations. “The clouds are coming, and you might get a downpour, or it might just pass on. We don’t really know, but it just gives us some pause,” Chin-Hong said. The COVID-19 virus emerged in late 2019, reached the U.S. on January 20, 2020, and has since caused over 1.1 million deaths in the U.S. and at least 7 million reported globally.

The clouds of democide are certainly gathering back up, and the technocrats are itching for another round of depopulation.

And in conclusion the CDC was quoted yet again blatantly lying about the mechanisms of transmission for their gain-of-function operation:

According to the CDC, the virus spreads mainly through respiratory droplets and aerosols from breathing, talking, coughing, or sneezing — especially in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces—and can be transmitted even by people without symptoms.

How could we ever forget about the fraud of asymptomatic spread and PCR testing malfeasance?

So much for the 6 foot distancing rule and masking for now, but at some point that “Trust the $cience” will be rolled back out to coincide with the next rounds of “$afe and Effective.”

And if this latest Cicada variant con does not instill sufficient amounts of fear in the brainwashed and genetically altered populace, then we have the usual bioterror suspects readying other plandemic psyops that also happen to require mass “vaccinations” and lockdowns:

Bill Gates was recently caught LAUGHING uncontrollably while warning about imminent bioterror attacks as law enforcement SHUT DOWN the illegal Las Vegas–Reedley Biolab Complex run by rogue operators. Source

Do not think for even a millisecond that the followup to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic is not already on deck ready for activation at a moment’s notice.

In the meantime, protect yourselves with compounds that actually work against gain-of-function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding and VAIDS adverse events like cancer, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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