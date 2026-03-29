2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Brian
4h

Where to get these therapeutics, and how long must one take them?

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JS's avatar
JS
5hEdited

Interesting… Unvaxxed, in FL, and fighting similar symptoms for the first time since my first round back in Dec’21, but without fever. So it’s not just the vaxxed… Fortunately all therapeutics are in place: Ivermectin, Virucid, Virex, Ultimate Spike Detox, onion wrap on feet (powerful cough suppressant!), etc.

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