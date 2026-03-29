Another day, another series of NWO globopedo trial balloons floated to gauge the public appetite for more manufactured “emergencies,” with scamdemics being the old tried and true recurring psyops.

In America we have the latest COVID map showing a mutated PSYOP-19 strain (in 2026) being rolled out again courtesy of the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) and their MSM Mockingbird coconspirator Newsweek:

Half of the USA is now being plagued by yet another potential scamdemic…

…except that the genetically modified walking spike protein VAIDS sufferers need to be conned again for this latest exercise in fear-mongering to become a full-blown scamdemic.

Will they really fall for it again?

What the map is actually showing is that this COVID Variant BA.3.2 is being detected in sewage from the National Wastewater Surveillance Systems (NWSS) in only highly “vaccinated” states; in other words, the “vaccinated” are the ones driving these mutations through selective pressure and/or the deliberate release of a new lab-made gain-of-function (GOF) strain, with highly “vaccinated” regions having the most VAIDS sufferers that are unable to fend off GOF viruses, seasonal flu or even the common cold causing these detection surges.

In the article titled, Map Shows New COVID Variant BA.3.2 Spread Across US, Newsweek provided the requisite spin:

According to T. Ryan Gregory, a Ph.D. and professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Guelph who gave it its nickname of “cicada,” the variant “has been underground for years.” Its ancestor, BA.3, he wrote on X, “hasn’t been circulating since early 2022, and didn’t do much then either.” But the new variant “is now emerging as a contender for the next major lineage,” Gregory added. The symptoms of BA.3.2 are similar to those caused by other variants circulating, experts said. According to the CDC, common symptoms of COVID-19 in 2026 include: Cough

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Congestion

Shortness of breath

Loss of smell or taste

Fatigue

Headache

Gastrointestinal symptoms Symptoms can vary from person to person, but experts reassure that there is no reason to believe that those who catch BA.3.2 will be sicker than those who catch the original strand of COVID-19 or any of the variants currently circulating.

Of course, “Long Covid” which is code for Long VAIDS is also being conveniently blamed by the usual BigPharma social media quislings:

The Newsweek authors should take heed:

Over in the highly “vaccinated” nation of England, where many Brits (but not imported savages) are currently afflicted with VAIDS, the latest war game in “emergency” social engineering is underway, and, of course, fully funded by the never-ending theft via taxation:

Once again, governments prove to be the only real emergencies around.

Because with a bill called "All Pandemics Hazard Bill" the only certainty is that scamdemics will be rolled out again, with associated bioweapon “vaccines” for maximum followup bio-insecurity and democide.

Which brings us to the terrifying subject of “vaccine” shedding, because all of the states in the aforementioned CDC map have extremely high concentrations of this serious side effect, and it is next to impossible to avoid this issue if one is near these genetically modified walking spike protein factories, especially if they were freshly injected.

This unvaccinated woman sent her blood to SafeBloodDotCom to see if there was any evidence of vaccine contamination.



Spoiler alert: both Pfizer and Moderna were found in her blood.



We’re all screwed. Nobody should have ever taken that death jab. 😒 Source

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