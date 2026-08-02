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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

There is no question in my mind that the higher the blood value of Vitamin D, the less risk of acquiring cancers that grown and cause death. The value of boosting the blood value of D above 50 ng's is ignored in medicine. Here is how it works to protect the body from cancer:

Low vitamin D contributes to reduced E-cadherin expression in epithelial tissues, making it easier for cancer cells to undergo EMT and metastasize. The deficiency essentially removes one of the brakes on the metastatic process.

The simplified picture:

Healthy epithelial cells express lots of E-cadherin → tight tissue structure

Cancer progression often involves silencing E-cadherin → cells loosen and spread

Adequate vitamin D helps maintain E-cadherin expression and supports immune function

Vitamin D deficiency removes this protective influence, potentially accelerating the metastatic switch

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LisaR's avatar
LisaR
3h

I wonder how the addition of dandelion root tea would support your protocol. Here is a research article link. Plus it detoxifies and supports the liver. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/23/3769

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