The Intelligence Industrial Complex is now raising the stakes in their desperate bid to maintain control, and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

It quickly went from drones…

…to a followup scamdemic…

…to Deep State activated terrorism…

…and now we are back to the saber rattling of full-on thermonuclear war…

Iran is an vital perennial global boogeyman that continues to be funded by the CIA; and how can we ever forget that time when Barack Hussein Obama authorized billions of dollars in cash to be sent on pallets to this “terrorist” state?

And the billions of dollars in arms that were deliberately left behind when the “Biden” regime abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan in one of the most pathetic military operations in the history of warfare? Well, those weapons not only made their way to CIA assets like Al-Qaeda, ISIS, but, also, to Iran.

Then Iran was conveniently blamed for the Israeli attack last year…

…which was the perfect excuse to escalate Middle Eastern tensions to near untenable levels, with Syria being toppled just a few weeks ago, thus further tipping the world toward nuclear Armageddon.

Of course, in Eastern Europe the CIA has also been busily stoking another nuclear Armageddon event after having seeded this senseless meat grinder in Ukraine with their coup d’etat in Kiev all the way back in 2014.

And now with literally less than a few weeks left before shuffling out of the White House, the demented diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo puppet “president” was ordered to potentially kick off WW3 in a bid to either leave behind a shitstorm of epic proportion for the incoming Trump administration, or to blow up enough of the planet that the transfer of power is either moot, or outright impossible.

According to an anonymous source, the “Biden” regime was in “secret” meetings the other day, and were rehashing the old Neocon talking points and military adventurism excuses to strike Iran nuclear sites if Tehran speeds toward bomb: "if the Iranians move towards a nuclear weapon before Jan. 20…"

That’s right, Iran is now suddenly accelerating their nuclear bomb aspirations right before January 20th as per the anonymous U.S. official who invoked the mendacious term “prudent scenario planning" to justify their last minute game of thermonuclear chicken (with nuclear superpowers that are backing Iran).

And there is another disaster waiting in the wings that few are talking about, and that is PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, which is long overdue given the biggest stock “market” bubble possibly ever that we currently find ourselves in. A world war would be the perfect cover for the total collapse of the global financial Ponzi and the wholly untenable debt supercycle…

The first couple of days of 2025 have kicked off in rather hellacious Hollywood disaster movie fashion as the convergence of various (staged) events accelerates, with the next few weeks more than likely bringing us unprecedented false flags, psops and other democidal Deep State schemes.

