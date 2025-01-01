The ratcheting up of the followup “pandemics” are in full effect now…

…and it is only getting worse.

The slick-back coifed mobster politrix destroying the Marxist state of California recently declared a “health emergency” over Avian influenza A (H5N1):

There is no person-to-person spread, but have no fear because EcoHealth Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are hard at work trying to manufacture a humanized gain of function variant that will be far more infectious.

In the meantime, WEF errand boy Gavin Gruesome is gearing up to use the fraudulent PCR test to decimate his state’s food supply and usher in perma-lockdowns despite admitting that the risk to the public remains essentially nonexistent:

It is always important to appreciate exactly what kind of sociopaths we are dealing with:

Meanwhile, in the UK another fake mystery virus is being sold to an increasingly suspicious populace:

Does “must stay indoors for 48 hours” constitute another illegal lockdown mandate?

Worth noting is that UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer also happens to be another WEF errand boy:

In Communist hellhole New York City, where subway riders are daily burned alive, pushed in front of oncoming trains, stabbed, mugged etc. & etc. & etc. the installed governor is laying the foundation for ever more “biosecurity” tyranny with increased MK Ultra masking:

Except that a cloth or N95 mask is 100% incapable of protecting the wearer from a 0.1 micron virion, and these public “servants” all know this. What masks do achieve, aside from the optics of “emergencies,” is to actually increase the chances of infection, cognitive impairment, and the inducement of hypoxia.

Being especially sensitive to the illicit government goings-on in New York, shortly after escaping NYC, yours truly helped expose this criminal governor and her illegitimate administration attempting to institute internment camps for New Yorkers:

But COVID-19 in 2025 is just not going to cut it anymore, so bring on PSYOP-BIRD-FLU to usher in the New Year:

They are truly hoping against hope that the public would somehow forget how badly they were conned:

Sadly, for far too many it is still believable. And for those genetically modified humans that are all suffering from VAIDS such that a common cold may end up killing them, a followup “emergency” will soon be long overdue in order to coverup the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon depopulation program in plain sight:

Of course, the globalist technocrats are busily activating their various “health” (eugenics) nodes for never-ending panic, slave-think-reinforcement social engineering and DEATHVAX™ uptake:

Thankfully, the WHO’s X account forgot to lock commenting on their post:

Ignoring the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their Mockingbird MSM “news” may very well be the most effective means of inoculation against PSYOP-BIRD-FLU:

May the mass arrests of these technocratic bioterror agents and their various government and corporate partners-in-crime commence in 2025!

And in 2025 perhaps the single most important action we can all take is to become as healthy and as hard to kill as possible:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

