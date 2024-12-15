As this Substack has been warning for years…

…when PSYOP-SCAMDEMIC, PSYOP-WW3 and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE all fail to sufficiently induce mass societal fear, then the final NWO globopedo fraud will be activated in PSYOP-UFO, thus ensuring that the government can yet again provide the “solution” (think: “free” “vaccines”) to the “problem” they are themselves perpetrating as the public overreacts, or so that is the hope for these technocratic Great Reset sociopaths.

Given all of the recent drone sightings across America, with the X social media platform instructed to trend hashtag UFO, it seems that this latest government fraud is now in play.

Here is an example of one of the many recent drone/ufo videos:

Here is a still image of another drone/UFO sighting:

It is also important to remember that way back in 1952 this repurposed clandestine aerospace technology was flown around the White House, as the Air Force blamed the weather (it’s always the weather’s fault); the actual “UFO” footage:

Let us revisit what Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun said about PSYOP-UFO:

…the last card is the alien card. We’re going to have to build space based weapons against aliens.’ And all of it, he said, is a lie.

Speaking of mendacity and utter fraud, here is PSYOP-MUSK’s deliberately irreverent X post:

As the government’s corporate welfare king and Space-X CEO (a company that appropriates circa 1990’s NASA tech as funded via taxpayer theft), PSYOP-MUSK should have some exceptional insights into this current normalization of the upcoming “alien” invasion; but, instead, he is far too busy working his real day job of incessantly posting on “his” social media platform.

As a most odd aside, Wernher von Braun wrote a sci-fi novel entitled “Project Mars: A Technical Tale” about the colonization of Mars, and he named his Martian government leader “Elon.” Do you hear that spooky theremin music playing?

This really is a psyop planet.

President Trump, who early in his life was mentored by his lawyer Roy Cohn, a man that was as Deep State as it gets having assisted McCarthy in his investigations of suspected communists, with some UFO researchers claiming that the whole Red Scare was cover for the real investigation into alien technology as concealed by various government agencies. Shortly after the Watergate frame-up, Cohn had Nixon fly to New York, a city the ousted president admittedly despised, in order to council a then young Trump. UFO researchers also claim that Nixon was forced out because he was in possession of off-world technology that would have given humanity unlimited free energy, something that Nikola Tesla had also allegedly developed, and President Trump would be privy to.

And speaking of Tesla — no, not the subpar electric cars that rely on the fraud of ZEV credits and carbon credits (i.e. government subsidization and wealth redistribution [the antithesis of DOGE {not the meme crypto coin}] that are directly responsible for PSYOP-MUSK’s wealth) — President Trump’s own uncle John Trump was tasked with analyzing Nikola Tesla’s papers when they were seized by the FBI upon the inventor’s death when he was running MIT’s “Rad Labs” under Dr. Vannevar Bush, who in turn happened to be one of the original members of the Majestic-12 group, or MJ-12 government alien research program, and also founded of what would become the aerospace juggernaut known as Raytheon Group.

It is no wonder then that given his lifelong access to Deep State secrets and black ops off-world tech, that President Trump would create yet another government agency like Space Force.

Here is 45-47 recently chiming in on PSYOP-UFO:

The usual government apparatchiks like White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby were sent out to blatantly lie so badly to the American public such that the government would appear even more incompetent — no easy feat — and thus further normalize the possibility that there may very well be a UFO alien invasion coverup underway:

From breakaway Nazi parallel civilizations to current communists to the aerospace industrial complex (which was behind JFK’s assassination) to off-world technologies that are radically more advanced than anything being shared with the debt-slave tax-mules, to the never-ending false flags and psyops used as means of control and depopulation, what we are witnessing today is the desperation of the elite transhumanist ruling class attempting to cling to power that is increasingly slipping away from them.

And so the powers that be will continue to deploy their waning Hegelian Dialectic mass fear schemes…

…but people are waking up, and fast.

President Trump promised to push the Pentagon — one of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccine” patent holders — to release UFO footage:

In the Lex Friedman interview, President Trump claimed to have released the JFK files, but that is actually untrue — he explicitly told Judge Napolitano that he could not share the JFK files with the public because it was too incriminating to let out — so will he really release the UFO files, the JFK files, the Epstein and Diddy files?

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

