Was one of the most technologically advanced and genetically modified nations on the planet somehow unable to detect and prevent the various exceedingly crude Hamas attacks?

Did the Iron Dome, a technological marvel in missile defense, somehow suddenly malfunction during this “unprovoked” attack a la Pearl Harbor?

“Hamas” soldiers were able to easily kidnap IDF soldiers, children, and grandmothers alike. Many of these “terrorists” simply strolled right in, despite what in the past were some of the most heavily patrolled and fortified borders on earth.

After all, Netanyahu did admit that he sacrificed his nation to be Pfizer’s experimental petri dish, or “lab,” so this “leader” clearly manipulates and exposes his people to whatever his One World Government handlers command.

Is it mere coincidence that these latest attacks commemorate to almost the day the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War?

Or perhaps both the Israelis and Palestinians are yet again being used as sacrificial pawns for the latest geopolitical destabilization operation?

And just like the lead up to PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION involved NAZI stay behind networks and a 2014 CIA coup, so too was there an Intelligence Industrial Complex sponsored lead up to PSYOP-ISRAEL-WAR:

Images from above X further prove precisely how engineered this latest op really is:

Just like North Korea is the perma-boogie man activated to induce mass fear, so too is Iran playing its part as the perennial baddie:

If the sociopaths running the planet are unable to get WW3 out of PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION, then maybe, just maybe they will get their Great Reset thanks to their latest Middle Eastern “wars.”

Because the “leaders” both “elected” and unelected want permanent “emergencies” and “wars” for total control of whatever is left of humanity, forever and ever:

Here is a brief history of these manufactured nations, and their purposely carved up and shifting borders to ensure perpetual strife across the geopolitical chess board:

Perhaps the most important point that can be made about this latest Crime Against Humanity is that similar “terrorist” cells have been installed all throughout North America and the EU; they are ready to be activated at a moment’s notice. After all, the majority of refugees illegal invaders, more at foreign mercenaries, have been imported via wide open borders by the UN and their partner-in-crime the illegitimate “Biden” Federal government. The majority of said mercenaries are military aged men not merely from South America, but from China, Africa, and the Middle East.

Be vigilant.

Do NOT comply.

