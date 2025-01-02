With President Trump’s second inauguration fast approaching, the 4th branch of government often referred to as the Intelligence Industrial Complex have now commenced the deployments of their various false flag and psyop events.

Concurrent to breaking out their PSYOP-BIRD-FLU followup scamdemic, which is clearly not inducing sufficient levels of mass fear in the populace, we are now being treated to the terrorism phase of their desperate bid to remain in power.

More than 30 people were injured and at least 15 killed during a New Year’s Day terror attack when US-born Army vet Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed his pick-up truck into revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in wee hours of the night.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar was inspired by ISIS after converting to the radical religion of peace:

The pixelated Islamist after being neutralized by local law enforcement:

The ISIS flag that was in his pick-up truck:

Of course, the treasonous and criminal FBI were hard at work out of the gate gaslighting anyone who still believes a word of what they say:

The FBI, a wholly illegitimate agency, have been the guardians of radical Marxism and enemies of We the People since inception, defending any leftist terrorist, and the higher the body count, the greater the agency spin.

It would then come as no surprise that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was in fact a proud Democrat:

In case anyone somehow still believes that the FBI is anything but a radical Marxist agency itself, their own X post should dispel any doubts of that:

And would the FBI ever investigate their partners-in-crime?:

That other criminal Three-Letter Agency that is historically in on all kinds of domestic and foreign terrorism, not limited to the PSYOP-19 and PSYOP-BIRD-FLU scamdemics and associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” is more than likely complicit in these latest false flags:

The installed senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo puppet “president” has confirmed what his CIA and FBI handlers have ordered him to perfunctorily mumble-reiterate, but what “Biden” was not told to mention was that our latest domestic terrorist (versus those other “domestic terrorists” aka the antivax deplorable patriots) was more than likely on the FBI’s radar all along:

It would be anything but a shocker to learn that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was actually an FBI asset activated ahead of Trump’s second term, and that given that for the last four years the Southern Border was deliberately opened wide up with the express purpose of importing thousands upon thousands of military-aged men that now constitute multiple sleeper terror cells embedded all across America, and ready to be activated at a moment’s notice:

All of this Cloward-Piven treachery has been plotted decades ago by the CIA and FBI, who along with the DoD and Pentagon represent a not insignificant composition of the Intelligence Industrial Complex that is actively waging both soft and kinetic war on We the People:

And ISIS is just another spinoff of Al Qaeda and vice-versa, with both being created by the US Deep State and their various assets like Manchurian Candidate par excellence Barack Hussein Obama:

Some of the rotten fruits of Barry the Drone King’s treason:

The useful idiots have also been reactivated to reinforce the incoming false flags:

To further seed and normalize the forthcoming false flags more fear-mongering:

Additional “investigations” announced:

Concurrent to the New Orleans attack, another especially symbolic terror event was executed right in front of one of President Trump’s hotels, blowing up PSYOP-MUSK’s highly combustable Cybertruck:

Does anyone still really believe in “coincidences?”

What authorities should be investigating are the likely connections between these two terrorists and their handlers and masterminds over at the FBI and CIA, but then again these lawless agencies never investigate themselves, unless said investigations are in themselves coverups.

But the bomb squads and hazmat teams have been deployed after the fact:

Circling back to NYC and ever more “coincidences:”

That’s a hell of a lot of false flag events in a single 24 hour news cycle to usher in this brand-spanking New Year…

As the escalation of Deep State false flags and psyops are being readied for us, now is the time to become as healthy and as hard to kill as possible:

Sale ends Sunday, January 5th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

