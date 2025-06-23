Before getting to the poll results from yesterday’s article…

…there are a few important points that need to be addressed regarding this Substack’s stances on the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

Be forewarned, this article will be somewhat circuitous and stream-of-consciousness, so apologies in advance.

This publication does not subscribe to either-or, black-and-white and binary thinking; in other words, this Substack is not pro or anti any foreign nation in general terms, and is vehemently apolitical. It is impossible to support the Uniparty, which is ultimately not beholden to We the People, but are assets of the shadowy NWO globopedo cabal that is responsible for much of the planetary strife, misery, and attempts at executing various mass depopulation schemes as per the Great Reset, the UN’s 2030 Agenda, etc. & etc. & etc.

This Substack is pro humanity, and anti war (and vaccines [same difference if one appreciates what is truly being perpetrated]); therefore, when reporting on the recent Israeli sneak attacks on Iran there really is no taking sides, but, rather, observing the nuanced shades of grey fact patterns, trying to as objectively as possible call it like it really is, and not always getting it right.

Some have vehemently disagreed with this Substack’s views, and have lobbed ad hominem insults, with accusations of antisemitism, or what have you, but you can be certain that there is no hate here of any groups of people, religions, or otherwise.

There is a profound concern about criminal governments using the deliberately binary Hegelian Dialectic social engineering tactics to pit everyone against each other and brainwash innocent people into unknowingly partaking in mass slow suicide rituals that require a kind of macro scale mass formation acrimony of us versus them, red versus blue, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, “climate change” zealots versus those that understand actual science, Zelensky supporters versus Putin supporters, the woke versus the “domestic terrorist” deplorables, and so on and so forth.

No one really knows what the hell is going on behind the scenes, with the average person just trying survive representing a great inconvenience to the technocratic eugenicists that want a global government as managed by an AI-driven X Everything App social credit score hell on earth.

The way we lose is by perpetually bickering, going along with murderous agendas, and remaining in reactive fight-flight-freeze low vibrational states of anger, agitation and stress.

This Substack remains highly suspicious of geopolitics on the whole, but is hyper-critical of criminal governments as currently found in most nations on earth, not limited to Israel and Iran.

This morning yours truly texted a friend about a certain thesis regarding Trump’s attacks on Iran last night, and how this was essentially a performative exercise in political maneuvering — while not hitting Iran’s nuclear sites in any meaningful manner — such that the President would now have an off-ramp for peace negotiations; to wit:

There are a lot of conservative accounts on X right now justifying Trump’s unconstitutional 'Operation Midnight Hammer' precisely because the likes of Obama executed similar war crimes without Congressional approval, and this represents malignant hypocrisy at its worst.

We now have Trump doing a total about face, suggesting that regime change is the way forward in Iran, and this may very well just be his usual trolling for the sake of sending mixed messages to the murderous regime that Israel is so desperate to topple:

Many X accounts liked and shared the following, but does that really make all of them antisemites?

And then we have this post from way back in 2013:

We also have Trump correctly calling out the CIA Manchurian Candidate, who sent billions of dollars on pallets of cash to Iran while fomenting all kinds of nefarious operations in the Middle East, not limited to essentially creating ISIS a la Netanyahu funding Hamas:

And why did PSYOP-MUSK — who admitted to voting for “Biden” before he was given the MAGA script — delete the following?:

Irany and shades of grey indeed.

Does the average person really know that the Iranian regime of today is the direct byproduct of the CIA and MI6’s ‘Operation Ajax?’

Not all is what it seems, despite the average person being so certain that they are somehow in possession of the truth.

Earlier today Judge Napolitano, who used to be close personal friends with Trump, interviewed former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector Scott Ritter.

It is important to note that Judge Napolitano is a staunch conservative, so when he opined the following, it was from a textualist understanding of the Constitution:

…the president of the United States did was profoundly unconstitutional absolutely unlawful was an impeachable offense and was a war crime under our Constitution. Only the Congress can declare war not the president and Congress can only declare war on a country that poses an immediate and grave military threat to the United States of America. President Trump has started a war with Iran which poses no threat, let alone immediate or grave whatsoever to the national security of the United States of America, under an unconstitutional statute, but still the law under the War Powers Resolution the President is required to give notice to Congress and give Congress an opportunity to respond before he attacks a foreign country — he can carry out the response, but he has to tell Congress and give Congress an opportunity to respond. He not only ignored the Constitution, he ignored that law as unconstitutional as it is it hasn't been tested by the courts it is still the law the President ignored, it killing people and destroying property in another country without a just cause is a war crime. It is the moral and legal equivalent of a high crime and misdemeanor. It is an impeachable offense and it is time for the American public and the Congress to do something about it now to the military aspects of all of this.

Scott Ritter replied:

What did the United States military do last night and this morning in Iran? Well, what they did is carry out an an illegal war of aggression — um it's a it's a war crime. It's not just a war crime judge, uh from the Nerburgg trial period lead prosecutor of the Nazi war criminals ,um, you know asserted that uh a war of aggression is the ultimate war crime because from this war of aggression all other crimes emanate; this is what we did. I don't know why Americans are proud of this — this is a surprise attack an undeclared uh act of aggression that had no foundation in justification again to justify something like this uh which is the equivalent of what we would say a preemptive um you know a a preemptive act of self-defense — there needs to be an imminent threat, an imminent threat that can only be dealt with through this act of aggression; um Iran was in the process of negotiations that would uh resolve all of the issues that could be perceived as a threat, so there is no imminent threat uh moreover we know that the sites that had been targeted three nuclear sites Esfahan uh Natanz and Fordow were empty — that these strikes would have zero impact on uh an Iranian nuclear program that had long since been evacuated from these sites and sent to other locations.

Does it really appear like the 'Operation Midnight Hammer' strikes did any actual damage to Iranian nuclear sites?

Scott Ritter continued:

It's come out that this strike plan um which was done in cooperation with Israel um was something that had been planned more than a year ago, and actually been practiced by the United States and Israel, uh, so this was a you know a pre-planned strike against three designated sites that had no military value, so this is purely an act of theater and any military commander that put American lives at risk to carry out an act of political theater… […] ..,The attacks didn't even accomplish what they claimed to have accomplished. We had one B2 bomber drop two u GBU57s on the Natan's facility what is that what is the GBU57 is that one of these 32,000 lb monsters — they're the the the massive ordinance penetrator uh weapon that only the B2 can carry, and it's, ,you know upon the shoulders of this weapon that the the United States has based its hopes of interdicting Iran's nuclear program, um but Natans had been struck at least twice and probably three times by the Israelis uh prior to this attack, um and whatever was in the tons uh that you know centrifuges etc um of of value had long since been evacuated… […] …but the fact that their [Iranian] foreign minister is flying to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin is indicative of the reality that they are looking to craft an international coalition to isolate the United States and that their best vehicle for this is international law, so I see Iran not striking out against American bases now of course we're going to end this program and we'll see that the Iranians have hit the American bases and everybody will say that Scott Ritter is an idiot this is the danger of doing, you know, doing a prognosis live on TV with incomplete information, but my gut feeling is that Iran knows that they're playing a winning hand against Israel and that ultimately they will want to continue to play that hand… […] …Russia, China and others have said is the foundation of how they want to go forward in a global geopolitical sense — did you uh detect in former Russian President Medbedv's tone and do you conclude from that and the arrival of the Iranian foreign minister in Moscow uh a feeling that Moscow is going to provide some kind of military aid to Iran the Iranians have been very careful here if you remember Vladimir Putin has spoken about this um just a few days ago where he spoke about the um the the the the security framework agreement that had been signed between the two nations, he said there's no um you know military treaty obligations here, and that was because of Iran — right the reason why they did that let me just make it clear had Iran signed a military agreement with the Russians this war would be over because as Vladimir Putin said yesterday, Israel, he said, uh. a significant percentage of the population speak Russian. He said Israel in many extents is an extension of Russia, so imagine now that you're the Russian president you have a military agreement with Iran — Israel has attacked Iran and now Iran is retaliating as it's allowed to do, but doing significant harm to a nation that Russia identifies as an extension of Russia…

It is easy to appreciate how nuanced and subtle all of the intertwining elements of this grand geopolitical chessboard really are; for example, an Israeli supporter who also demonizes Putin while believing Zelensky is in the right despite being surrounded by Nazi stay behind networks like the Azov battalion is really lost in the manufactured MSM Mockingbird narratives.

The Judge Neapolitano interview is really worth a watch in its entirety:

Now let us read the X post of David Stockman, a former Republican U.S. Representative from the state of Michigan (1977–1981) and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (1981–1985) under President Reagan, who happens to also be a Jew that is referencing another Jew in Jeffrey Sachs:

Are David Stockman and Jeffrey Sachs both antisemites?

Do David Stockman’s and Jeffrey Sachs’s anti-Zionists positions mean that they are both anti-Israel?

In other words, not everything is black and white.

Which brings us to a Neal Stephenson quote that is extremely germane:

The difference between ignorant and educated people is that the latter know more facts. But that has nothing to do with whether they are stupid or intelligent. The difference between stupid and intelligent people--and this is true whether or not they are educated -- is that intelligent people can handle subtlety. They are not baffled by ambiguous or even contradictory situations--in fact, they expect them and are apt to be suspicious when things seem overly straightforward.

It is important for all of us to be extremely suspicious when information and news seem overly straightforward, and be extremely suspicious of people hurling insults at each other because they think everything is just black and white and its all us versus them, and to hell with all subtleties.

And now in order to turn up the fear screws for maximum fear porn effect, it is Pakistan entering the PSYOP-WW3 fray:

It’s all politrix fun and games, until something goes very awry.

And what about all of those sleeper- cells that were positioned during “Biden’s” wide open borders?

What happens to oil prices and the economy if the Strait of Hormuz is closed?

The point is, there are many variables at play here, and not everything is what it seems.

Which finally brings us to the poll results, with the qualification that this Substack’s readership is just like any other media outlet, blog, news site, etc. readership in that there is a certain echo chamber effect that certainly biases results such as these:

So, let us take yet another poll for good measure:

Developing…

Do NOT comply.

