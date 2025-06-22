So much for the President that ran on a peace platform promising no new wars…

…basically, the reason this bombing mission was approved by Trump was because Israel was starting to lose this war, with their Iron Dome missile defense systems badly depleted, and major cities like Tel Aviv getting decimated; to wit:

As Iran was gaining the upper hand in this conflict, for whatever reason Trump was compelled/blackmailed to respond…

…despite knowing full well that this act of U.S. war aggression was completely unconstitutional:

And what exactly defines war in this context?

Trump unilaterally committed hostilities against a sovereign nation without Congressional approval.

Of course, this could all be a sleight of hand negotiating trick:

A badly needed reality check is that for 41 years Israel has been crying wolf over Iran’s nuclear capabilities, fearmongering that they were about to have nukes imminently for over four decades straight, but does anyone really believe that they did not move their nuclear sites long ago?

The war gambit calculus that could backfire badly:

The requisite and wholly expected PSYOP-WW3 escalation:

With the wide open borders under “Biden’s” watch, there are innumerable sleeper cells embedded all across America that are ready to be activated at a moment’s notice.

Maybe Israel is safer for now…

…but the world may be in far greater danger, with the Doomsday Clock never closer to midnight than as of this latest act of war; it is now far closer to midnight than 89 seconds…

If any of these alleged nuclear sites were to take a direct hit and become compromised, then the chances of a radiation event far worse than Chernobyl is possible, even probable, and that would horrifically impact the entire region, including Israel.

If this truly escalates, then oil prices will go to the moon this coming week, and that would certainly accelerate PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, thus imploding Trump’s super fragile and propped up economy.

Here’s hoping Trump was genuinely sincere in his ‘war is peace and peace is war’ Orwellian doublespeak:

Please vote:

Developing…

Do NOT comply.

