2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Duchess's avatar
Duchess
Jul 28, 2022

Glen Beck has done a series on the UN Agenda 21 some years ago. I know most people think he's crazy, but he has nailed all of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Devon Stavrowsky's avatar
Devon Stavrowsky
Jul 27, 2022Edited

Where I live in CO, the County Commissioners haven't had to steal property using eminent domain. They (all of them Democrats) just publicly announced that they are expanding 'land use' regulations by several hundred pages and passing into law a new set of regulations based on Agenda 21. They call it "sustainable growth"... but what it is is a 'democracy be damned' takeover. They're not hiding it or being sneaky about it. They come right out and tell you what they are doing, and when groups of people protest, they sit and listen with blank faces and then ignore..... and go about doing what they want anyway. They just get what they want through permitting laws and fees and onerous complexity. For example, I wanted to put in a commercial campsite on some of my wooded property. Before they'd let me put up a tent and rent it out, I had to 1.) build an improved road into the site, capable of handling 24 times the expected traffic, 2.) sink a new well to provide fresh water, 3.) have the building Department approve my plans for my tent, 4.) have the Health Department approve my plans for disposal of any waste that might accumulate there. 5.) Get the approval of emergency services regarding access to provide same. 6.) Get a county business license after acquiring a business license from the state. In total the projected cost... not including the tent itself... would have run me a little over $40,000.00, taken about six months to complete, and have to be approved by a total of six different county departments. Needless to say, the 'commercial campsite' is not going in.

A friend of mine built a series of high-end apartments just outside the local community. The Dem Commissioners started making the 'sustainable growth' regulation changes when he was about half way through to completion of his project. The additional fees and permits they required him to get set back completion by nearly six months and cost him 1.3 million in additional fees. Imposed AFTER he had the project fully permitted.

There is a serious question about the legitimacy of the elections in Colorado now, and we're about to enter a serious fight over it. The Dems never seem to get un-elected, no matter how many protests from locals they have to endure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture