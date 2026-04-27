2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent 1-4-9's avatar
Agent 1-4-9
8h

Can't go wrong with a few backyard chickens. We have a mini 5 acre farm with a 50 chicken free ranging flock. Haven't had a tick on me in years. Even the dogs might only get one or two.

Reply
Share
Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
8h

More than 100 studies on Lyme disease are at:

https://vitamindwiki.com/pages/lyme-disease-and-vitamin-d-receptor-many-studies/

Apparently, the ticks massively deactivate the activation of your vitamin D receptor. You can reactivate the VDR very easily

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture