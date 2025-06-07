In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes an especially important success story involving a condition that doctors claim has no cure, but longtime readers know that Lyme Disease is in fact easily treatable…

Yesterday, the following email showed up in my inbox:

I replied asking for a more granular breakdown of symptoms and improvements, and received a far more detailed answer:

The amazing improvements were unsurprising, but when reading about the “herxing” two weeks later, I inquired if this person was using Doxycycline in addition to the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and received the following answer:

The reason the initial round of Doxycycline by itself did not work is because to truly cure Lyme Disease both Doxycycline and Ivermectin must be combined for 60 days given that both the bacterial aspect and the protozoan co-infection of Babesiosis caused by Babesia parasites must be addressed simultaneously. This is precisely why doctors are unable to cure Lyme Disease successfully, yet happily charge fortunes over many years on never-ending “treatments” that will not work.

In terms of the gut microbiome being compromised by Doxycycline, we know that Ivermectin enhances Bifidobacterium levels in the gut, a probiotic that plays a critical role in immunity, so using this complete protocol actually attenuates any stomach issues. (Also, after 60 days of administration a quality probiotic and/or organic lacto-fermented krauts and kimchi to build back the flora and fauna of the stomach may also help.)

Promising this person that I would share previous articles and success stories in the treatment of Lyme Disease, here are several that irrefutably prove that this protocol really works:

The following article features Dr. Makis corroborating this Substack’s Lyme Disease cure:

More success stories regarding Lyme Disease:

And another comment from last year’s article that further proves how even Ivermectin's ‘side effects’ cure all kinds of ailments, with one of them just so happening to be Lyme Disease:

And last, but certainly not least:

The following treatment approach may not just be the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure, Alzheimer’s cure, skin disorders cure, gastrointestinal ailments cure, etc. & etc., but may also represent the most effective Lyme Disease cure as well:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

And adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

Do NOT comply.

