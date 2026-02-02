This article was originally published on July 10th, 2025.

While the Medical-Industrial Complex pretends to not have a cure for Lyme Disease…

…another bioweapon was recently developed whose devastating symptoms perfectly align with the Great Reset depopulation agenda in which cattle allegedly produce too much methane that is then blamed as a major contributor of their “climate change” scam.

So, what better way to ensure that humanity can only eat synthetic tumorigenic meat and bug gruel rations than to engineer a new tick disease that quite literally prevents humans from consuming healthy red meat?

Enter the Lone Star Tick, also known as Amblyomma americanum, the newest species of tick that was intentionally released all across the woodlands of America.

Lone Star Ticks now account for over 90% of reported tick bites in the south, which “coincidentally” is eerily similar to how certain far deadlier batches of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were intentionally distributed in southern red states; to wit:

Except that the Lone Star Tick distribution is now ubiquitous in the United States, and their populations will only increase over time.

Because Lone Star Ticks are aggressive human biters, more and more Americans will come down with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, which causes a red meat allergy that induces anaphylactic shock, and possibly even death.

And just like with the legacy Lyme Disease bioweapon, the Medical-Industrial Complex claims to not have a cure for Lone Star Tick Disease.

Which brings us to today’s incredible subscriber success story:

Once again, this Substack’s subscriber has cured themselves of yet another “incurable” disease with a simple and inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy. Total remission in just two weeks of using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is absolutely fantastic, and totally unsurprising.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is most definitely another gain of function disease that was cooked up in some laboratory for transmission by the ultimate insect bioweapon delivery system, but, thankfully, we have a real cure for not just Lone Star Ticks and Lyme Disease, but also the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that additionally heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days) is vital for a Lyme/Lone Star Disease protocol, and may be crucial for 100% remission.

Do NOT comply.

