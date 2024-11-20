In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

We know that Ivermectin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and that it treats arthritis as well…

…so it is of little surprise to read the following amazing comment:

Increased energy levels are a direct result of less inflammation, and addressing GERD and reflux will in turn also contribute to both improved energy and mood.

And we also know that Ivermectin treats even idiopathic gastric conditions; to wit:

The next comment shows how even Ivermectin's side effects are like the most welcome happy accidents:

Readers of this Substack appreciate that the most effective Lyme Disease Cure to date may very well be the combination therapy of Doxycycline and Ivermectin:

Last but not least is Dr. Makis’s latest article entitled, IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Pancreatic Cancer - CA19-9 drops 1349 to 450 in less than 2 months - loving daughter outsmarts Oncologist!

May - 4.1cm Pancreatic Cancer with CA19-9 880

Sep.16 - Tumor grows 4.1cm to 4.6cm on chemo, CA19-9 1349

Sep.16 - Started Fenbendazole 444mg 4 days on 3 days off and Ivermectin 12mg

October - Started new chemo

Nov.7 - CA19-9 drops 1349 to 450!

My Take…

This is a Pancreatic Cancer patient who didn’t respond to first line chemotherapy, the best chemo that the Oncologists had in their arsenal.

Lessons:

Oncologists suck. They truly suck. Oncology today is absolute garbage. Oncologist with his best medicine: CA19-9 goes 880 to 1349 and pancreatic tumor grows 4.1cm to 4.6cm Loving daughter with internet and dog medicine: CA19-9 goes 1349 to 450. Oncologist should be fired and never allowed near a patient again. 2nd line chemo + fenbendazole = yes, fenbendazole did most of the work although there was probably some synergy. Low doses of repurposed drugs can work. She did 12mg Ivermectin + 444mg Fenben 4/7. That’s a low dose protocol. I may have done 60mg IVM and 444mg Fenben 6/7 or even 888mg, but she achieved a great result. Work with what you have, and don’t be afraid to try She introduced Mebendazole 100mg 3/7days as well.

I tend to not use both Fenbendazole and Mebendazole as that could be a bit difficult on the liver. I’d rather up the dose of one or the other.

But she did an absolutely fantastic job and outsmarted the Oncologist!

2SG’s Take…

Readers of this Substack know that chemotherapy is neither safe nor particularly effective, but does have extraordinarily high profit margins…

Outsmarting the Medical Industrial Complex is the best way to survive most of their idiopathic “treatments…” Which is precisely why using repurposed compounds and alternative therapies is the way to survive and thrive; with the following synergistic approach may very well be the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer and Lyme Disease cure, as well as the many other ailments that this Substack has chronicled over the years:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

