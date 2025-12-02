2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MizCC's avatar
MizCC
1h

Holistic physicians and naturopaths have recommended 5 mg of Lithium daily for the depression that often accompanies Lyme disease. That it is useful to avoid dementia is groundbreaking news. Thank you for sharing this information!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

My friend's wife was addicted to Equal and put 3 or 4 packets in her cup of tea! She got Alzheimer's. Many chemicals chronically consumed in our food and drink cause inflammatory conditions in the brain and the immune system reacts by producing plaque to contain the condition. Also, if key brain nutrients are deficient it accelerates the process. My view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture