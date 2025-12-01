LIFESAVING CYBER MONDAY SALE: IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, CBD OIL Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Road To REMISSION
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes yet another absolutely incredible healing experience.
While missing a few critical compounds, the following protocol was almost complete, and still resulted in a miraculous outcome; to wit:
I just shocked an Australian Oncologist! 😃
This is one of my best Prostate Cancer success stories!! 🙏
STORY:
66 year old Australian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer
In late March 2025 he started:
Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1500mg/day
CBD Oil 100mg/day
Modified Citrus Pectin 15g/day
Results after 8 months:
PSA 736 to 5.4
Most extra-prostatic disease is gone
“My Oncologist who in April 2025 told me all my alternative treatments are BS, said:
“It’s exciting, between my treatment and your other treatment you’ve achieved amazing results”
Even Australian Oncologists will eventually come around! And believe me, that’s a tough pro Big Pharma crowd 😉
I have the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele, but it may well be the largest Cancer Clientele anywhere!
Even in Australia!
The following is the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:
And CBD oil is a powerful anticancer compound that also has many other healing benefits:
