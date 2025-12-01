In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes yet another absolutely incredible healing experience.

While missing a few critical compounds, the following protocol was almost complete, and still resulted in a miraculous outcome; to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, CBD Oil and Modified Citrus Pectin Testimonial - 66 yo Australian man Stage 4 Prostate Cancer reports after 8 months - PSA drop 736 to 5, most extra-prostatic disease gone



I just shocked an Australian Oncologist! 😃

This is one of my best Prostate Cancer success stories!! 🙏

STORY:

66 year old Australian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer



In late March 2025 he started:



Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1500mg/day

CBD Oil 100mg/day

Modified Citrus Pectin 15g/day



Results after 8 months:



PSA 736 to 5.4

Most extra-prostatic disease is gone



“My Oncologist who in April 2025 told me all my alternative treatments are BS, said:



“It’s exciting, between my treatment and your other treatment you’ve achieved amazing results”



Even Australian Oncologists will eventually come around! And believe me, that’s a tough pro Big Pharma crowd 😉

I have the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele, but it may well be the largest Cancer Clientele anywhere!



Even in Australia!

Source

The following is the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:

And CBD oil is a powerful anticancer compound that also has many other healing benefits:

The CYBER MONDAY SALE starts now and ends tonight, so please take advantage of these low prices and stock up on all of these lifesaving compounds!

Please use code CYBER20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, December 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CYBER20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X