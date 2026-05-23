2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hello300's avatar
Hello300
2h

Thanks for putting this together. Your search function is great but this saves time. Is is also great to share with people who are also trying to stay away from conventional medicine, like me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture