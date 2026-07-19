IverX Cream: Pharmaceutical Grade Pure Ivermectin Topical Cream SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES Addendum 3
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Additional success stories may now be added to yesterday’s second updated article on the miraculous IverX Cream…
…with the first comment further corroborating the administration of topical Ivermectin as a treatment for a broad range of skin issues:
It will much easier using the IverX Cream, and we look forward to an update when the spot completely disappears.
Even something as benign as an itchy patch of skin may be addressed with topical Ivermectin:
The third comment was written for the article about shingles…
…and we can make a further extrapolation on this anecdotal success story:
We may deduce that applying topical Ivermectin cream directly on the sensitive shingles ravaged skin could further speed up the healing, and greatly reduce the burning, tingling, burning, and shooting sensations.
There are many other use cases for topical Ivermectin such as using it on screwworm, tick and mosquito bites, and combining this approach with the following protocol may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrome from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viruses, the seasonal flu, and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
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I’ve had an excruciatingly itchy rash for 4 weeks — I’m pretty sure is from stinging nettle or wood nettle.
It’s far more irritating and long than poison ivy or poison oak. Has anyone tried ivermectin cream or had any success with anything else with stinging nettle rash?
Thanks!