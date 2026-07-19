Additional success stories may now be added to yesterday’s second updated article on the miraculous IverX Cream…

…with the first comment further corroborating the administration of topical Ivermectin as a treatment for a broad range of skin issues:

It will much easier using the IverX Cream, and we look forward to an update when the spot completely disappears.

Even something as benign as an itchy patch of skin may be addressed with topical Ivermectin:

The third comment was written for the article about shingles…

…and we can make a further extrapolation on this anecdotal success story:

We may deduce that applying topical Ivermectin cream directly on the sensitive shingles ravaged skin could further speed up the healing, and greatly reduce the burning, tingling, burning, and shooting sensations.

There are many other use cases for topical Ivermectin such as using it on screwworm, tick and mosquito bites, and combining this approach with the following protocol may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrome from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viruses, the seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE!⚡️ ends tonight, so please use code JULY40 to receive 40% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE!⚡️ ends TONIGHT, July 19th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JULY40 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX