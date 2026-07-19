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KC & the Sunshine
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I’ve had an excruciatingly itchy rash for 4 weeks — I’m pretty sure is from stinging nettle or wood nettle.

It’s far more irritating and long than poison ivy or poison oak. Has anyone tried ivermectin cream or had any success with anything else with stinging nettle rash?

Thanks!

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