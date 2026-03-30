Not a single vaccine is safe, effective or necessary, and not a single vaccine has a quality randomized controlled trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because the BigPharma manufacturers know full well that all of their “inoculation” products are, in varying degrees, depopulation injections, but the relationship between the chicken pox and shingles vaccines is especially nefarious.

The revolving doors of vaccine democide: what if a vaccine for a specific alleged disease induced a different disease which then was then used to justify yet another vaccine which in turn greatly increased the chances of coming down with the very disease it was claimed to protect against? That sure would be is a lot of secondary and tertiary profits in short term and lifelong “treatments.”

And what if the same BigPharma corporation knew this, planned it, and owned both of these vaccines?

Did you know that Shingles incidence doubled after Chicken Pox vaccine was introduced in 1995 (**though makers insist there's no relationship)?



Wouldn't it be something if Chicken Pox vaccine increases risk for Shingles in others thru shedding of the live vaccine virus or other means?



And then, wouldn't it be something if the same company that invented the Chicken Pox vaccine (that allegedly was part of increasing Shingles incidence) later invented the Shingles vaccine...also using live virus?



And then, wouldn't it be something if nearly 2,000 lawsuits claimed that Shingles vaccine actually gave some people Shingles, or a more severe, painful, or treatment-resistant form of Shingles?



So: the same company that invented Chicken Pox vaccine would then have profited on the other end by forcing the "need" for Shingles vaccine.



That Shingles vaccine was pulled from the market in 2020 due to a "more effective" Shingles vaccine being approved. Source

While there was a shingles vaccine that was pulled in 2020, a new and improved recombinant vaccine was introduced shortly thereafter that is in fact even more effective at inducing shingles in those unfortunate recipients of these poisonous shots; to wit:

And what a small iatrocide world we live in after all, because it just so happens that the “renowned” gerontologist that tried to force my mother into subjecting herself to the PSYOP-19 gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” was not only also aggressively pushing the herpes zoster (shingles) shots on her, but wrote “research” papers on how best to con patients into accepting these vaccines — you may read all about this not-so-good doctor and his villainous persuasion tactics here:

It is especially ironic given that my mother’s cognition was completely restored with low dose lithium orotate, ivermectin and fenbendazole, and yet the shingles vaccine amongst others actually causes dementia and Alzheimer’s:

So, just how grim is the data behind this latest shingles jab offering?

SHINGRIX Shingles Vaccine...Clinical Trials Used No Placebo & ‘Safety Tested’ For Only 7 Days.



Black Box Warning For Guillain Barre Syndrome Causing A ‘Polio Like’ Paralysis.



50% Of Recipients Experience Severe Systemic Reaction.



Vaccine Causes 15X Increased Risk Of Shingles.



--- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS --- *️⃣ In postmarketing, Guillain-Barré syndrome was observed during the 42 days following vaccination with SHINGRIX & Black Box Warning added in 2021. *️⃣ Anaphylaxis & Syncope is associated with SHINGRIX. Emergency procedures & appropriate medical treatment should be administered for cerebral perfusion & anaphylaxis. *️⃣ Documented Lupus cases induced by the Shingrix vaccine.



---CLINICAL TRIAL & SAFETY STUDY--- *️⃣ GSK Glaxosmithkline Clinical trials for SHINGRIX used diluted SHINGRIX as the placebo. *️⃣ Shingrix participants in ‘safety studies’ were monitored for 7 days post vaccination.



Two independent datasets—a general practice dataset (Outcome Health’s Population Level Analysis and Reporting) & a statewide hospital and notifiable conditions linked dataset (Vaccine Safety Health Link)- were analysed. A 15-fold increase in new onset shingles within 21 days post vaccination.



---POST MARKETING ADVERSE EVENTS---

Gout

Shingles

Arthritis

Myalgia

Optic Ischemic Neuropathy

New onset immune mediated disease

Death

GI distress

Arthralgia

Neuropathy

Infective pneumonia

Influenza

Neuralgia

Guillain Barre Syndrome

Lupus



---DESCRIPTION & INGREDIENTS---

The gE antigen is obtained by culturing GMO genetically engineered Chinese Hamster Ovary cells, the adjuvant suspension component is AS01B. Shingrix contains 5 Phosphates, DOPC, MPL which comes from the cell wall of Salmonella, QS21, Polysorbate 80, Sucrose, Host Cell Protein & DNA.



---NEW NOVEL ANTIGEN USED IN SHINGRIX---

AS01B Adjuvant & QS21 Excipient:Intramuscular injection of free QS21 results in necrosis at the injection site & it is likely that the toxicity of free QS21 that was observed after injection is caused by the binding of QS21 to cellular cholesterol in the membranes of local cells. QS21 binds irreversibly to cholesterol to form a complex, and when QS21 is exposed to erythrocytes it causes pores to form in the lipid bilayer of the cells. Systemic reactions occur in 50% of the recipients.



---NUMBERS NEEDED TO PREVENT NEURALGIA---

The numbers needed to treat to prevent 1 case of neuralgia is 356 patients receiving both doses of Shingrix.



---Waning Efficacy Over Time---

Year 1: 67% Effective

Year 2: 50% Effective

Year 8: 27% Effective

Year 10: 15% Effective



Shingles of course is a painful illness, but it can be cured permanently & cleared from the system within 14 days using a natural 3 part protocol.



Let me know in the comments or thru DM if you would like my protocol I developed that cured my husband’s severe Shingles in 2016.



The vaccine is harmful & allopathic antiviral treatments after a shingles diagnosis are toxic to the system & do not heal the root cause as to why you got shingles in the 1st place.



Heal, treat the root cause & permanently eradicate the post shingle neuropathy is the best way to deal with shingles.



👇 GSK SHINGRIX Package Insert 👇 https://gskpro.com/content/dam/global/hcpportal/en_US/Prescribing_Information/Shingrix/pdf/SHINGRIX.PDF

👇 SHINGRIX Causes Guillain Barre Syndrome 👇https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9696857/

👇 SHINGRIX Vaccine Causes Lupus👇 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10067-025-07529-2

👇 SHINGRIX Causes 15X Increase In Shingles 👇 geoffpain.substack.com/p/shingrix-jabbees-have-15-times-increased

Speaker: Dr Jeffrey Barke, MD Source

The further irony for longterm readers of this Substack is that ivermectin may in fact be a viable treatment for chickenpox/shingles/herpes.

As per a research study titled, Ivermectin Inhibits Bovine Herpesvirus 1 DNA Polymerase Nuclear Import and Interferes With Viral Replication, ivermectin interferes with the importin α/β nuclear transport pathway, preventing the viral DNA polymerase from entering the nucleus to replicate this virus.

As per a research study titled, Evaluation of Antiviral Activity of Ivermectin against Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis Virus in Rabbit Model, in cell cultures ivermectin reduced BoHV-1 titers by nearly 4 logs, which was more effective than acyclovir in some comparisons; in rabbit models, it decreased clinical signs and viral shedding.

And just to drive home the point that this entire vaccine program is a giant population reduction conspiracy whereby BigPharma is purposely raking in windfall profits off the NWO globopedo eugenics agenda while attempting to block the use of repurposed drugs that actually cure the exact diseases that they are spreading across the globe:

RFK JR - Many don’t realize, the Chickenpox Vaccine Causes shingles Epidemics



“When the CDC was thinking about mandating the chickenpox vaccine for your children, they did a study.



The person they hired to do that study was a scientist named Gary Goldman, who did a long-term study in California.



What he found is that if you give the chickenpox vaccine, mass vaccinate, it stops chickenpox, but causes shingle epidemics later on; which is 20x deadlier.



Despite those studies, we mandated for American children in this country, but in Europe they don’t.



If you go to the British National Health Service website right now, you can read that it will say, “We do not recommend chickenpox vaccines because it causes shingles epidemics later on… and that’s the problem.

(Check the link here: https://nhs.uk/vaccinations/chickenpox-vaccine/)



You can’t say this product is going to prevent this particular disease, but you have to look at the long-term implications.” Source

Basically, anyone still subjecting themselves to any vaccine is completely clueless of the actual science (not “Trust the $cience”):

Do NOT comply.

⚡️ THE REAL FLASH SALE has been extended, so please use code REAL25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚡️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE ends Wednesday, April 1st (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline