2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
14h

I had chicken pox when I was a kid, around 10-12 years old. I had heard about Shingles being associated with it in later life. In 2020 I didn't worry about the C-19 scam, and didn't get it, but in the summer I DID come down with a bad case of Shingles. The doctor asked if I wanted the Shingles vaccine and I declined. It cleared up after a few weeks, and I only had one small brief flareup a couple years ago. Imagine how bad it could have been if I had taken that vaxx.

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Mary Heth's avatar
Mary Heth
14h

Please send your natural protocol

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