The following is a septet of prostate cancer remission cases have been compiled from this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound series.

The first success story was originally published on January 7h, 2024:

Continuing this Substack’s series on anecdotal repurposed drug case studies is an especially inspiring anecdotal success story that landed in my inbox late last night:

Happy New Year! A friend of mine R. has been taking Fenbendazole since April. The oncologist only gave R. 6 months to live after his prostate cancer diagnosis. The doctors wanted to remove the cancer, but R. heard from a fishing friend about Fenbendazole, so he told his oncologist that he wanted to wait 6 months before opting for any surgery or chemo. R. proceeded to take Fenbendazole and 6 months later he was completely cancer free. R. still takes Fenbendazole every day as a precaution. He takes 450mg per day. R.’s cancer marker started out at 1900, and is now at 41. After starting Fenbendazole, the number continued to decline. R. has talked to people with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that are also cancer free thanks to Fenbendazole. All of these cancer survivors continue to take Fenbendazole daily. I hope this helped. I hope to see you in 2024!

Is it any wonder that the Medical Industrial Complex wants truly lifesaving drugs like Fenbendazole and Ivermectin — that treat viral infections and slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” adverse events such as turbo cancers — to be completely out of reach for everyone?

The second success story was originally published on January 16th, 2024:

The first anecdotal experience is yet another case of a phenomenon that was only ever observed post “vaccine” rollout; namely, turbo cancers:

Perhaps 20 years ago when the initial diagnosis was made, the combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole that is currently being used with great success could have completely cured the initial cancer. And then a prophylactic protocol over the last two decades would have ensured that the there would never be a recurrence, even after being subjected to the poisonous Modified mRNA “vaccines.”

We now know that this combination therapy may be the most effective cancer treatment available, and may even constitute the medicinal holy grail of a bonafide “cancer cure:”

The third success story was originally published on January 18th, 2024:

This subscriber has been using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as a combination therapy for her husband’s stage 4 prostate cancer with incredible success:

Her protocol has clearly been exceptionally effective to the point that her husband’s late stage cancer is now in total and complete remission.

The fourth success story was originally published on September 16th, 2025:

…Years later publications like American Greatness and Epoch Times are now writing about this inexpensive repurposed treatment protocol, which is finally gaining ground, and becoming mainstream; to wit:

by Stu Cvrk

In 2023, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, 613,349 Americans died of cancer. That number is projected to increase to over 618,000 this year. As a result, medical research has been focused on the development of cancer treatment protocols for decades for all types of cancer.

The National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Trials Support Unit (CTSU) and the National Institute of Health’s ClinicalTrials.gov website list hundreds of active protocols, with 457 NCI-supported protocols noted in clinical trial databases for various cancer types and stages.

For example, there are approximately a dozen known treatment protocols for Stage 4 prostate cancer that focus on managing the disease since it is considered to be incurable. For context, the American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the US for 2025 are about 313,780 new cases and about 35,770 projected deaths.

Medical researchers are continually developing potentially breakthrough cancer protocols. This is the true story of one man’s experience with a new protocol that exploits repurposed drugs.

THE PATIENT

Mr. Jeffrey Kramer of Shelby, Ohio, retired as a plaintiff’s civil fraud attorney in 2024 after he was diagnosed with metastasized Stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread into his hip bones, lumbar spine, and inguinal lymph nodes. His Cleveland Clinic oncologist had advised him that the cancer was incurable but probably manageable for a (short) time using testosterone suppressant drugs (leuprolide injections and apalutamide pills) until his body ceased being “hormone sensitive,” at which point he would decline from there.

The side effects of that drug combo would be substantial—and potentially mortal. Most significant was that the leuprolide injection(s) would assuredly demineralize his bones at a high rate (up to 11% per year), leading to hip fracture(s) and loss of mobility.

This was Mr. Kramer’s second bout with serious cancer, as in 2010, he had undergone surgery, then three months of combined chemotherapy and radiation therapy for tonsil cancer that had incapacitated him for a year before he was able to resume his law practice.

Last fall, Mr. Kramer received information about a new cancer protocol that would change his life.

THE PROTOCOL

A new peer-reviewed cancer protocol authored by a team of sixteen cancer doctors and medical researchers from the US and several other nations was published in the September 2024 Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, titled “Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.” Its authors were prominent in oncology, and the published protocol was heavily footnoted to 204 medical studies documenting in vivo and in vitro safe and successful use of each and every element of the protocol. The authors of many of the referenced studies are at the top of their profession, i.e., well-known, highly published doctors and medical research professionals.

Here is an excerpt from the abstract that explains the science (not for the non-technical among us!):

The cancer paradigm is generally based on the somatic mutation model, asserting that cancer is a disease of genetic origin. The mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC) proposes that tumorigenesis may result from an alteration of the mitochondria, specifically a chronic oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) insufficiency in stem cells, which forms cancer stem cells (CSCs) and leads to malignancy. Reviewed evidence suggests that the MSCC could provide a comprehensive understanding of all the different stages of cancer.

From the research presented in the paper, a hybrid orthomolecular protocol was developed that relies upon six elements (or “molecules”):

[1] a therapeutic ketogenic diet high in fats and protein but low in carbs.

[2] moderate exercise (aerobic heart rate) for 45-75 minutes three times a week, such as cycling, running, swimming, etc.

[3] high-dose (non-toxic level) vitamin C by IV, PICC, or port three times a week.

[4] ivermectin daily at a proven safe dosage.

[5] fenbendazole ( or mebendazole ) daily at a proven safe dosage.

[6] daily vitamin/mineral supplements of safe levels of vitamin D, vitamin K2, zinc, magnesium, and potassium, with a lab test every two weeks to monitor liver and kidney function and potassium and vitamin D levels for safety. [2SG: ImmunX]

ADMINISTERING AND MONITORING THE PROTOCOL

After carefully reading that report in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, Mr. Kramer contacted three of the U.S./Canadian doctors who were co-authors of the protocol. Because the protocol had not yet been approved for clinical trials and therefore was not FDA approved, they explained that they could not provide assistance without risking discipline, including potential loss of license to practice medicine, by their state/province medical boards. In response to a question about when a clinical trial for this protocol would be approved, their answers were consistent: it typically would take ten to twenty years to get a clinical trial approved, especially where no Big Pharma company would have a profit interest to lobby for a clinical trial of a protocol involving repurposed/off-patent drugs.

Pierrick Martinez, of the Association Cancer et Métabolisme in Nimes, France, a medical researcher and lead author of the protocol, was then contacted by Mr. Kramer. He agreed to provide “long-distance assistance” and supervised administering the entire 15-week protocol, including corresponding with the nurse practitioner who administered the megadose vitamin C intravenous infusions that were one part of the protocol and answering numerous questions along the way. A licensed nutritionist at a Cleveland Clinic oncology center in Mansfield, Ohio, was consulted for advice on how to implement the therapeutic ketogenic diet that was another part of the protocol.

Mr. Kramer completed the 15-week hybrid orthomolecular protocol on June 5, 2025, with no side effects whatsoever. Two weeks later, he received an FDG-PET scan at AVITA Hospital in Galion, Ohio. The radiologist’s report that followed showed no evidence of any active cancer anywhere in his body—not in his head, hip bones, lumbar spine, chest, or lymph glands; nothing—no active cancer anywhere. In fact, it took the radiologist almost a full week to issue that report, for the PET scan was ordered to evaluate metastatic prostate cancer, deemed to be an incurable condition.

Perhaps most amazing, the total cost of the medicines, dietary vitamin/mineral supplements, and vitamin C infusions of this protocol was less than $20,000—a fraction of the cost of even one month’s expense for the cancer “management” medications that a Cleveland Clinic oncologist had previously prescribed as “the standard of care” for cancer treatment.

A mere $20,000 to stave off debilitating cancer and certain death was more than a bargain; it was a godsend to Mr. Kramer.

A very important note: the Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol was not developed specifically for treating prostate cancer, but rather for treating cancers in general. More specifically, Mr. Kramer’s first treatment for tonsil cancer significantly diminished his immune system such that he was advised that he would be progressively more vulnerable to follow-on cancers like prostate cancer, and this, of course, is what happened. Since he was cured by this protocol, others with immune systems damaged from conventional cancer treatment regimens could likely benefit from it as well.

CONCLUDING THOUGHTS

One man was cured of his Stage 4 prostate cancer through the supervised administration of a new cancer protocol that featured the inexpensive repurposed drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole— “A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.” Was this a one-time miracle or a repeatable protocol that may help other cancer sufferers who are without hope?

Regardless, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should expedite human trials for this protocol while publicizing this particular result and allowing other cancer sufferers to receive these treatments under the supervision of healthcare professionals. After all, what do they have to lose? Label this procedure as “experimental” if necessary, with the appropriate legal disclaimers, but the US government should not stand in the way of a potentially life-saving cancer protocol.

The fifth success story was originally published on October 6th, 2025:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60 year old North Carolina man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones, Gleason 9, has amazing response after 6 months! I have wrapped up my Florida tour which means back to posting Ivermectin Cancer success stories! 😀 STORY: 60 year old North Carolina man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer to bones, Gleason 9 In early November 2024 he started: Ivermectin 108mg/day Fenbendazole 1332mg/day His doctor put him on hormone therapy Results after 6 months: PSA 196 to 0.16 50% reduction in metastatic lymph nodes Source

The sixth success story was originally published on November 22nd, 2025:

This Substack had previously shared many prostrate cancer cases that went into full remission using this inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy (which will be featured at the end of this article), but this following case is particularly difficult given it was diagnosed as inoperable:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 69 year old man diagnosed with Inoperable Prostate Cancer reports after 1.5 years (18 months) - no conventional therapy and cancer is gone!



I know how much Big Pharma and their bots LOVE my testimonials! 😃 STORY:



69 year old man diagnosed with Inoperable Prostate Cancer reports after 1.5 years (18 months)



In May 2024 he started:



Ivermectin 48mg/day



Fenbendazole 444mg/day



“After 30 days my PSA went from 90 to 2.6”



“At 90 days PSA went to 0!”



“PSA has been 0 on every subsequent test”



This is where Big Pharma assets will yell that I need to share failure stories, not just success stories...



Of course I will. Right after Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson share every single failure story they have ever had. Fair is Fair.



Considering mainstream Oncology has a failure rate that is almost 100%, that will take several thousand years!



Imagine how simple this approach is.



18 months later, no surgery, no chemo, no radiation, no cancer. Source

There is no need for surgery, chemo, radiation, or any expensive BigPharma drugs that will all quite literally kill you.

The seventh success story was originally published on December 1st, 2025:

While missing a few critical compounds, the following protocol was almost complete, and still resulted in a miraculous outcome; to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, CBD Oil and Modified Citrus Pectin Testimonial - 66 yo Australian man Stage 4 Prostate Cancer reports after 8 months - PSA drop 736 to 5, most extra-prostatic disease gone



I just shocked an Australian Oncologist! 😃 This is one of my best Prostate Cancer success stories!! 🙏 STORY:



66 year old Australian man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer



In late March 2025 he started:



Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day



Fenbendazole 1500mg/day



CBD Oil 100mg/day



Modified Citrus Pectin 15g/day



Results after 8 months:



PSA 736 to 5.4



Most extra-prostatic disease is gone



“My Oncologist who in April 2025 told me all my alternative treatments are BS, said:



“It’s exciting, between my treatment and your other treatment you’ve achieved amazing results”



Even Australian Oncologists will eventually come around! And believe me, that’s a tough pro Big Pharma crowd 😉

I have the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele, but it may well be the largest Cancer Clientele anywhere!



Even in Australia!

Source

There are many more prostate cancer success stories in this Substack’s ongoing series that you may search for in the archives, with the following ultimate holy grail ‘cancer cure’ in plain sight that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, gain of function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

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