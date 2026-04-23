U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Bobby Kennedy Jr. knows where many of the BigPharma and Intelligence-Industrial Complex proverbial bodies are buried, and he is acutely aware of the severe dangers of the entire vaccine program.

It is only because RFK Jr. is muzzled and blackmailed that he is prevented from banning all vaccines outright given that he appreciates better than anyone that they are all unsafe and ineffective depopulation injections.

But what RFK Jr. can publicly disclose about lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine in relation to vaccines is a wholly other matter; to wit:

THIS SHOULD BE HEADLINE NEWS.



RFK Jr. drops the truth bomb on the COVID era: “They had to DESTROY ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine… because if they admitted it worked for ANYONE, the entire $200 BILLION vaccine enterprise would have COLLAPSED.” Source

RFK Jr. also knows the following:

FDA Withdrew its False Ivermectin Claims Under Legal Pressure



In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to remove social media posts and web pages that advised against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, settling a lawsuit brought by three doctors, including Houston-based Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. The lawsuit, argued by Boyden Gray PLLC, contended that the FDA overstepped its authority by interfering in the doctor-patient relationship and prescribing practices. Source

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

💥BOOM!



🚨IT’S OFFICIAL:



Former CDC Director Robert Redfield, BY OATH, CONFIRMED that they were hiding the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.



When justice? 🤬 Source

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

Not a single child died from ‘Covid', but over a million children were injured and died because of the ‘Covid Vaccine’



Source: Dr David Martin



I arranged 2023 for Dr David Martin and other scientists to present to MPs and this is why I stopped the under 5’s being jabbed in 2022 Source

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

A nurse gives her evidence that patients didn’t die of Covid , they died because of the hospital protocols used during Covid. In the US it was ventilators and Remdesivir

In the UK it was ventilators and Midazolam. #NG163 Source

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

When the jab was rolled out the media were outside all over the long queues of people about to take the poison...but they were never inside to cover the aftermath.That was left up to the ordinary citizen to catch the mayhem with their phones. Source

And RFK Jr. also knows knows that the Modified mRNA “vaccine” platform could never ever make it past any animal trials…

…which is precisely why the FDA required the cover of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic “emergency” to push these “complimentary” gene altering poison slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on Americans all while going after truly ultra-safe lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine because they are not only exceedingly effective at treating viruses, but, also, a broad range of other highly profitable diseases like cancer that the Medical-Industrial Complex does not want healed with dirt cheap cures that they are unable to patent.

And RFK Jr. knows full well that we are now in the midst of a burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic that is devastating demographics that historically were never afflicted by this disease…

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

And RFK Jr. also knows the following:

This is nothing short of a miracle.



Dr John Campbell breaks down the study of an 83yr old woman with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasised to the liver, spine and bones.



Usually a death sentence.



She took a daily dose of 222mg of FenBen for 8 months. Which normalised her liver enzymes. The tumor marker dropped from 316 to 36.



There was an absence of any abnormal metabolic activity indicative of cancer. Please like, share, and follow my page. Information like this need to be heard and seen by everyone. Source

And RFK Jr. knows all about this Substack’s long-standing research on the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, as well as the gain-of-function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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