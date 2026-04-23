2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Nathan Britzius's avatar
Nathan Britzius
10m

“Half a million Americans didn’t have to die.” 🥲🥲🥲

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Mary C's avatar
Mary C
5m

While I agree with much of what is written about here, does it ever occur to you that there might be any other reasons for decisions that you don't like other than "muzzled and blackmailed"? It's incredibly sophomoric.

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