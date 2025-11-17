2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Neural Foundry
6h

The dual mechanism of HCQ as both a chemo-sensitizer and immune regulator is facinating. What stands out is how it increases lysosomal pH to enhance drug bioavailability while simultaneously shifting M2 macrophages to M1 phenotypes, which amplifies CD8+ T cell responses. The fact that both HCQ and ivermectin enhance chemotherapy efficacy yet are systematicaly suppressed suggests the issue is less about scientific validty and more about protecting revenue streams from the $200 billion cancer treatmnt industry.

Marty Kiner
9h

Great information. A question I’ve had and never seen answered anywhere. We know sugar is bad for you. There are many replacements stevia, monk fruit and now this new one you mentioned. Now here’s my question, sugar comes from sugar cane or sugar beets. Both of which are plants. What makes them bad and the replacement “plant based” good?

