Just like they went after one of the very best cures for PSYOP-19 in Ivermectin…

…and just like the Medical-Industrial Complex do not want you knowing that there is a (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight using both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole…

…they also do not want anyone knowing about the repurposed drug that they initially went hardest after in Hydroxychloroquine, because this was the first alternative early treatment approach that was used at the start of the scamdemic that actually worked for the gain of function C19 virus.

Hydroxychloroquine worked so exceptionally well as an antiviral that all of the BigPharma compromised and funded researchers were ordered to hurriedly design utterly bogus “studies” to disprove its efficacy against the C19 virus; for example, there was a study where the researchers deliberately lowered the petri dish pH level to around 1-2, which is highly acidic (mimicking blood acidosis, when the virus is already out of the body and the patient is left in mid-cytokine storm, or hypercytokinemia, with only corticosteroids at that advanced stage saving their life), in order to “prove” that Hydroxychloroquine does not treat viral infections, except they knew full well that for normal human pH levels Hydroxychloroquine worked almost instantly in both petri dishes and in humans, or both in vitro and in vivo.

This willful research fraud was being perpetrated in order to have the MSM quislings discredit Hydroxychloroquine ahead of their deadly Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” EUA rollout, all while elevating the excess hospital deaths for maximum profit and fearmongering.

In an article entitled, A major study of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 is drawing criticism—and a formal correction, these various criminal researchers were caught red handed:

Researchers behind a large study on the that examined the risks and benefits of using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 are now posting corrections to the study, after more than 180 scientists expressed concerns over inconsistencies in some of the data used for the research. Last month, The Lancet published a study that showed the anti-malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine, which has been widely touted by President Trump as a potential treatment for Covid-19, was linked with an increased risk of death among Covid-19 patients. However, in an open letter to The Lancet‘s editor, Richard Horton, and the study’s authors, more than 180 scientists and physicians from around the world expressed several concerns over inconsistencies in the data used for the study, as well as concerns over the method that researchers used to analyze the data. […] For example, the scientists and physicians claimed there were discrepancies between data included in the study that was linked to Australian patients and data that was separately reported by the Australian government. In addition, the scientists and physicians raised concerns that the study’s authors may have inadequately adjusted their analysis for certain variables, such as side effects associated with drugs and the doses of the drugs given to patients. The scientists and physicians also criticized the study’s authors for failing to release the raw patient data used for the study and information about which hospitals and countries provided the data. David Boulware, an infectious-disease physician who signed the letter, said it is standard for researchers to make available the raw data used for studies. “That’s the best practice, to have a de-identified data set available, so other people could replicate their results,” Boulware said. “There’s this whole issue of transparency.” Further, the scientists and physicians in the letter asked The Lancet and Surgisphere, the company that compiled the information database for the study, to make available the peer-review process that led to the study “being accepted for publication.”

In other words, the fraudulent data was hidden, and the the study conclusions were faked in order to discredit a lifesaving drug in Hydroxychloroquine.

Other legitimate studies were suppressed, like the one entitled, Low dose of hydroxychloroquine reduces fatality of critically ill patients with COVID-19, which concluded:

These data demonstrate that addition of HCQ on top of the basic treatments is highly effective in reducing the fatality of critically ill patients of COVID-19 through attenuation of inflammatory cytokine storm. Therefore, HCQ should be prescribed as a part of treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients, with possible outcome of saving lives. hydroxychloroquine, IL-6, mortalities, COVID-19.

Another high quality study entitled, Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19 in health-care workers, arrived at a similar finding using 200mg of HCQ combined with 50mg of Zinc (creating a Zinc ionophore with HCQ serving as the gun that shoots the Zinc bullets deep into the cells):

In conclusion, our experience at BCI suggests that HCQ could possibly provide protection against infection with SARS-CoV-2 (prophylaxis), and could, if used early, help to control the COVID-19 infection (treatment). Based on this experience, we at BCI adopted a new prophylactic strategy for HCW starting from the second half of October 2020. This includes alternative months of HCQ intake (200 mg daily) and months without therapy. We are planning to continue this prophylaxis regimen throughout the autumn, winter and spring months (Fig. 1).

Hydroxychloroquine is also an anti-inflammatory, and is used for lupus and arthritis treatment:

Hydroxychloroquine has a consistently profound effect on outcomes in systemic lupus erythematosus. These findings, in addition to the more widespread use of antibody screening, have led to suggestions that hydroxychloroquine could be of benefit even before systemic lupus erythematosus is diagnosed. […] The beneficial effects of hydroxychloroquine on patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in terms of primary measures of disease activity and secondary outcomes, were discovered fortuitously and were not the original intended targets of the drug. Because of its versatility, there are numerous other disease states in which hydroxychloroquine has shown a degree of benefit or has shown a potential for benefit. Source: Hydroxychloroquine: An old drug with new relevance

And Hydroxychloroquine was such a powerful Covid treatment that even President Trump came out and admitted that he was administering this truly safe and effective drug on himself as prophylaxis:

Hydroxychloroquine also treats Alzheimer’s disease (Identification and development of cGAS inhibitors and their uses to treat Alzheimer’s disease) by inhibiting cGAS with IC 50 values:

Which in turn reduces vaccine-induced inflammation from intentionally added poisonous ingredients that in turn cause cancer:

So, Hydroxychloroquine is anti-cancer, anti-inflammation, treats Alzheimers like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole do…

..all while completely curing Covid, and its various symptoms, as well as the common cold and the seasonal flu, which is precisely why it was and continues to be maligned and vilified; to wit:

Hydroxychloroquine, just like Ivermectin, was withheld by murderous doctors, but now thankfully, you can purchase these wonder drugs for your horse, cat, dog, cattle, sheep, and even pet swine. And you don’t even need a prescription.

But it gets even better.

Do NOT comply.

