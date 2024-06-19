Two years ago this Substack warned that the entire blood supply could have very well been contaminated by the Modified mRNA poison “vaccines,” and their associated cytotoxic spike proteins (SP2)…

…and it now seems that things are even far worse than initially posited:

Spike Protein and Amyloid Aggregates Found in Recipients of mRNA Transfusions

As I have been warning about for years, the Spike Protein "Prionifies" multiple proteins, creating amyloid aggregates. They are now in the blood supply.

by Walter M Chesnut

I wanted to post an additional finding this week which was published May 29th. Spike protein contamination and contamination with amyloid aggregates (among other issues) have been found in blood products from those vaccinated with mRNA gene therapies.

Please read the entire report.

Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients: Safety Concerns and Proposals for Specific Measures

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202403.0881/v2

I take no pleasure in having been correct about this warning. I will be reporting more on how the Spike Protein “Prionifies” multiple proteins via its cross-seeding abilities.

Of course, I will be researching therapeutics to address this finding.

What concerns me the most is that, clearly, the Spike Protein may indeed either integrate into DNA, never stop being produced, or both.

Every single person that subjected themselves to these slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is now not only genetically modified, but is also suffering from varying degrees of VAIDS. The suppression of the p53 gene which is responsible for preventing cancers, along with the aforementioned induction of prion-based diseases, means that much of humanity has been poisoned, with irrevocably dire consequences.

Which is precisely why premature dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, along with the unprecedented ongoing turbo cancer epidemic, as well as heart injuries and various other severe adverse events have all gone parabolic, with the largest percentage of workers ever recorded now on (permanent) disability.

For the “vaccine” refuseniks and genetically modified humans alike, it is now more important than ever to avoid any and all hospital blood transfusion, and sourcing an unvaccinated blood donor is the only safe means of avoiding being (further) harmed.

Despite being in wholly uncharted territory, the very best therapeutics strategy for addressing VAIDS symptoms and the attenuation of the indefinite — more at ceaseless — production of “vaccine” induced SP2 may very well be the following approach for both prophylaxis and treatment:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

