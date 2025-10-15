An important update to Florida’s continued war on forced vaccinations…

…with the latest salvo being the cessation of any and all mandated depopulation injections in the Sunshine State; to wit:

🔥 Florida will END ALL vaccine mandates in 2026 This is MAHA’s biggest WIN yet. “There’s no gray area—either you control what goes in your body and your kids’ bodies, or you don’t.” Dr. Joseph Ladapo just broke down Florida’s plan: “The Florida Department of Health has four vaccines that are currently mandated.” “Varicella, and Hepatitis B, and the pneumococcal vaccine, and the amorphous influenza vaccine.” “We’re going to be pulling back on those, so we’ve started that process already.” “There are a handful of others that are mandated in Florida statute, and we’ll be pulling those back with the support of the lawmakers, hopefully.” @MdBreathe @FLSurgeonGen Source

It is an outrage that any bureaucrat can force any human being to inject or administer any substance into their bodies, just like it is an outrage for the criminal FDA to in any way regulate certain truly safe lifesaving compounds will allowing deadly drugs into the marketplace, only to pull them after said deaths have piled up.

The tax slave that is paying for their own demise via theft from “income” taxes is also the unwitting lab rat that is being poisoned by “$afe and Effective” deadly drugs that the wholly captured and unconstitutional FDA has “approved,” just like their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Meanwhile, poison drugs sold over the counter like Tylenol are perfectly fine to administer like candies:

JUST IN: RFK Jr. says Tylenol isn’t just linked to autism—but also ADHD and liver toxicity in kids. So why is Tylenol still on store shelves while Ivermectin isn’t? “Because Big Pharma owns our politicians,” RFK Jr. says. “And I’m telling them to get lost.” Source

And those very same bureaucrats, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, corporations like BlackRock, their quisling Mockingbird MSM assets, and various “expert” doctors who mutilated children‘s sex organs were not only all given a pass, but were celebrated, all while Nobel winning drugs like Ivermectin were suppressed at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

Thankfully, Florida is also leading the way in gender-affirming medical care for minors; in May 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law banning gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth under 18.

At this rate the Sunshine State will be the most constitutionally sound place to live in America, with the most common sense policies, and a de facto MAHA stance on all things BigPharma.

All Floridians have to do now is just circumnavigate all of the sociopathic DEATHVAX™ peddlers until 2026…

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X