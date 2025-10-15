An important update to Florida’s continued war on forced vaccinations…
…with the latest salvo being the cessation of any and all mandated depopulation injections in the Sunshine State; to wit:
🔥 Florida will END ALL vaccine mandates in 2026
This is MAHA’s biggest WIN yet.
“There’s no gray area—either you control what goes in your body and your kids’ bodies, or you don’t.”
Dr. Joseph Ladapo just broke down Florida’s plan:
“The Florida Department of Health has four vaccines that are currently mandated.”
“Varicella, and Hepatitis B, and the pneumococcal vaccine, and the amorphous influenza vaccine.”
“We’re going to be pulling back on those, so we’ve started that process already.”
“There are a handful of others that are mandated in Florida statute, and we’ll be pulling those back with the support of the lawmakers, hopefully.”
It is an outrage that any bureaucrat can force any human being to inject or administer any substance into their bodies, just like it is an outrage for the criminal FDA to in any way regulate certain truly safe lifesaving compounds will allowing deadly drugs into the marketplace, only to pull them after said deaths have piled up.
The tax slave that is paying for their own demise via theft from “income” taxes is also the unwitting lab rat that is being poisoned by “$afe and Effective” deadly drugs that the wholly captured and unconstitutional FDA has “approved,” just like their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”
Meanwhile, poison drugs sold over the counter like Tylenol are perfectly fine to administer like candies:
JUST IN: RFK Jr. says Tylenol isn’t just linked to autism—but also ADHD and liver toxicity in kids. So why is Tylenol still on store shelves while Ivermectin isn’t?
“Because Big Pharma owns our politicians,” RFK Jr. says. “And I’m telling them to get lost.”
And those very same bureaucrats, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, corporations like BlackRock, their quisling Mockingbird MSM assets, and various “expert” doctors who mutilated children‘s sex organs were not only all given a pass, but were celebrated, all while Nobel winning drugs like Ivermectin were suppressed at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:
Thankfully, Florida is also leading the way in gender-affirming medical care for minors; in May 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law banning gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth under 18.
At this rate the Sunshine State will be the most constitutionally sound place to live in America, with the most common sense policies, and a de facto MAHA stance on all things BigPharma.
All Floridians have to do now is just circumnavigate all of the sociopathic DEATHVAX™ peddlers until 2026…
Do NOT comply.
I'm glad Florida is leading the way against the evil transgender mutilation of children. The truth is no one can be a different gender, and people who have surgeries end up realizing they were told a Lie, and now they can't go back to their once healthy body, and they are forever damaged by a LIE. Colorado is one of the worst states because of the extreme liberals that are governing the state. They push death and mutilation bills constantly, and purposely try and silence the people that come to House floor to speak against them by letting everyone for the bill speak first, and giving little time for the hundreds that want to speak against the evil bills. Truth will prevail over these evil lying government representatives.
God doesn't make mistakes; you are born the gender you are supposed to be.
Well done 2SG!
Great that we finally seem to be winning - at long last. You've done your bit to assist in fighting the corrupt system. We now need to focus on consolidating our 'wins', and fight to get the PREP ACT overturned so that Big Pharma has to accept financial responsibility for their greed, murder by medicine and corruption.
We now need to highlight 'the bigger picture'; Slavery that's coming, through AI and Digitalisation, which means total dominance of the WEF's New World Order.
Is it just me, or do others have the same inkling that all Governments are now 'infiltrated', controlled, coordinated and dominated by the WEF's New World Order?
They all seem desperate to urgently introduce Digital ID and CBDC (digital) currencies by 2030.
We proud, and somewhat smug Conspiracy Theorists seem to have predicted that 'digitalisation' of our lives will be the NWO's ultimate method of controlling our thoughts, actions, words, behaviour, etc,. They will even influence what we are allowed to believe.
Religions will be banned.
Mundane and 'pretend benefits' are being promised if we adopt their 'digitalisation', but the reality will soon become apparent.
They're pretending that 'digitalisation' will reduce illegal immigration and stop those who work in the hidden black economy. This is nonsense, but other supposed benefits are being rolled out.
The truth is that 'digitalisation' will be a Social Credit System that can be turned off without notice, for anyone who transgresses, or is critical of the NWO's Policies. It will become SLAVERY for all who dare to question the 'RULES'.
If you think badly of your 'controllers', you will be sanctioned, fined or 'cancelled'. This means you will no longer be able to function in society, or simply survive in their draconian New World Order.
Insubordination will not be tolerated. They will turn off your ability to use or exchange 'credits' to acquire food, water, housing, warmth, and membership in their permitted (enslaved) 'NWO Community'.
We must tell the unsuspecting world what is in their 2030 Plan and tell them we ain't playing.
Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot). We live longer by knowing the TRUTH!