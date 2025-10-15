2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
6h

I'm glad Florida is leading the way against the evil transgender mutilation of children. The truth is no one can be a different gender, and people who have surgeries end up realizing they were told a Lie, and now they can't go back to their once healthy body, and they are forever damaged by a LIE. Colorado is one of the worst states because of the extreme liberals that are governing the state. They push death and mutilation bills constantly, and purposely try and silence the people that come to House floor to speak against them by letting everyone for the bill speak first, and giving little time for the hundreds that want to speak against the evil bills. Truth will prevail over these evil lying government representatives.

God doesn't make mistakes; you are born the gender you are supposed to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
5hEdited

Well done 2SG!

Great that we finally seem to be winning - at long last. You've done your bit to assist in fighting the corrupt system. We now need to focus on consolidating our 'wins', and fight to get the PREP ACT overturned so that Big Pharma has to accept financial responsibility for their greed, murder by medicine and corruption.

We now need to highlight 'the bigger picture'; Slavery that's coming, through AI and Digitalisation, which means total dominance of the WEF's New World Order.

Is it just me, or do others have the same inkling that all Governments are now 'infiltrated', controlled, coordinated and dominated by the WEF's New World Order?

They all seem desperate to urgently introduce Digital ID and CBDC (digital) currencies by 2030.

We proud, and somewhat smug Conspiracy Theorists seem to have predicted that 'digitalisation' of our lives will be the NWO's ultimate method of controlling our thoughts, actions, words, behaviour, etc,. They will even influence what we are allowed to believe.

Religions will be banned.

Mundane and 'pretend benefits' are being promised if we adopt their 'digitalisation', but the reality will soon become apparent.

They're pretending that 'digitalisation' will reduce illegal immigration and stop those who work in the hidden black economy. This is nonsense, but other supposed benefits are being rolled out.

The truth is that 'digitalisation' will be a Social Credit System that can be turned off without notice, for anyone who transgresses, or is critical of the NWO's Policies. It will become SLAVERY for all who dare to question the 'RULES'.

If you think badly of your 'controllers', you will be sanctioned, fined or 'cancelled'. This means you will no longer be able to function in society, or simply survive in their draconian New World Order.

Insubordination will not be tolerated. They will turn off your ability to use or exchange 'credits' to acquire food, water, housing, warmth, and membership in their permitted (enslaved) 'NWO Community'.

We must tell the unsuspecting world what is in their 2030 Plan and tell them we ain't playing.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot). We live longer by knowing the TRUTH!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture