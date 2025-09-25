For many years now this Substack has been sharing an inexpensive repurposed drug protocol that represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, and now not only have many oncologists started to also incorporate this treatment strategy, but the first lady of Florida Casey DeSantis is also targeting these miraculous compounds; to wit:

As the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic continues to explode…

…we know that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are driving all of these adverse events resulting in unprecedented excess mortality well after the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic…

…but there is hope for the broad range of adverse events plaguing all highly “vaccinated” nations, with the likes of this Substack crowd sourcing innumerable subscriber success stories over the years…

…and we also know that Ivermectin even attenuates and possibly reverses genetic integration of the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences that were deliberately added to these depopulation injections…

…which is precisely why doctors like Joseph Ladapo are acutely aware of how vital it is to slow down this burgeoning turbo cancer mass die-off…

…except that the most innovative and successful cancer cure has been written about extensively by this Substack ever since the C19 “vaccine” rollout, with the following treatment approach not only having a remission success rate of around 85% (versus the top oncologist’s remission rate of a mere 15% at best), but also treating Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, and many of the other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Of course, BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow is cancer (thanks to causing much of it with their very own “vaccines”), and they are desperate for this cure to never ever reach the public at large.

Let us hope against hope that Casey DeSantis’s Cancer Innovation Funding for Repurposed Generics makes this protocol finally go mainstream, and save as many lives as possible.

Do NOT comply.

